Stew Says: Some winter sports musings to kick off February

Some things I think I think:

• I don't know about you, but I'm sort of missing Jamie Dixon. I missed him even more after Pitt's 50-plus point to Louisville. This is not an indictment of Kevin Stallings. I just thought Dixon was a pretty darn good coach. He's proving that at TCU. Two years ago, they were 18-15 and 4-4 in conference play. Last year, they were 12-21 and 2-16 in conference action. Under Dixon, they are 14-6 overall and 3-5 in the conference with some pretty nice wins over UNLV, Texas, Washington and Oklahoma.

• As far as Pitt and Stallings, I've said in the past that I felt Pitt would never be much of a player in the ACC. It's not the Big East, where Pitt's bruising defenses were so successful. It's a different world in the ACC, and the Panthers have yet to adapt.

• I made the mistake of listening to local sports talk radio the day after the Steelers' loss to New England. I had to listen to a vocal minority ranting that Mike Tomlin, Keith Butler and Todd Haley should be fired and Mike Mitchell needs to be cut. Multiple callers said it would have been different if Le'Veon Bell hadn't been injured. Hey, the Patriots were without Rob Gronkowski. He has this nasty habit of chewing up the Steelers defense for huge chunks of yardage and multiple touchdowns. I changed the station. I didn't want to be listening when those whiners started complaining about the equipment manager and the ball boys.

• Those fair-weather fans should be made to move to Cleveland or Jacksonville or Buffalo and be forced to root for those teams.

• I've been a fan of the NFL since my youth, when Bart Starr and Johnny Unitas were in their prime. I have never seen a better QB than Tom Brady. And it's not like he's been surrounded by a cast of superstars. Aside from a past-his-prime Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski, he hasn't had any Hall of Fame-type receivers. Ditto at running back and offensive line. The guy is amazing. So is Bill Belichick. I don't think the Steelers will win another Super Bowl until Mr. Brady hangs up his cleats.

• How many Steelers fans knew about Patriots receiver Chris Hogan before Sunday's game? He's a former Penn State lacrosse player who played college football for a year at Monmouth and was cut by Buffalo. Steelers Nation knows now. Brady turns the average receiver into a combination of Lynn Swann and John Stallworth on Sundays.

• Spring training starts soon. No major moves by the Pirates in free agency. No surprise there. At least they didn't trade Andrew McCutchen, and they re-signed Ivan Nova. Hope springs eternal.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.