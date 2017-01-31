Plum's Cressler reaches 1,000 collegiate points

Nolan Cressler hit a pair of free throws early in the first half of a Jan. 14 game against Tennessee.

The Vanderbilt redshirt senior and Plum graduate used those successful foul shots to surpass 1,000 points for his collegiate career.

“It's special to be able to reach a milestone like that,” said Cressler, who also achieved the feat at Plum and is the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,565 points.

“When I got the 1,000, the first thing I thought of was what everyone — my family, coaches, teammates and countless others — have done for me to get me to this point. They've made so many sacrifices and supported me every step of the way.”

Cressler said while reaching the 1,000-point mark was nice — his parents, John and Kerrie, were in attendance — the main focus turned back to the important SEC contest. In the end, Vanderbilt suffered an 87-75 loss to the Volunteers.

The point guard, in his second year of full competition at Vanderbilt after transferring from Cornell, hopes he and his teammates can make a charge down the stretch in his final season after an up-and-down campaign so far.

Vanderbilt was 9-11 heading into a game Saturday against Iowa State as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Commodores fell to 3-5 in the conference after a heartbreaking 71-70 loss to Arkansas at home Jan. 24, just three days after they upset a ranked Florida team on the road.

“College basketball season is one of the longest seasons of all college sports,” Cressler said. “It's a long grind to keep focus throughout the season. We have to maintain our focus in each game. We have to be more consistent.

“We still have a lot of games left before the SEC tournament. We have some time to get things turned around. We have to treat each game as being super valuable. The SEC tournament will be a big opportunity for us.”

Through 20 games played, Cressler started seven and averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds.

He played a big part in the final minutes of Vanderbilt's victory over Florida that snapped a four-game losing streak. It was the first time the Commodores won consecutive games at Florida since 1991.

The game featured six lead changes in the final five minutes.

Cressler made two free throws to give Vanderbilt a 66-63 advantage with 1:30 left and then scored on a baseline drive to make it a four-point game at 68-64 in the final seconds. That bucket was crucial because Florida added two more points before the final buzzer.

“We kept pushing and kept it close. I found and opportunity to make a few plays,” Cressler said. “There were about 10 to 12 thousand fans screaming at me for what were probably the biggest free throws of the game.”

Cressler finished with 10 points, tying his season high.

“I just saw a glimmer of space to drive the baseline and finish around their big man (for the winning points),” he said. “It was a great feeling to be able to make an impact like that in a big road win. Florida is one of the toughest places to play in the SEC.”

Cressler said his game has improved under the leadership of first-year coach Bryce Drew, who took over in the offseason for Kevin Stallings, now at Pitt.

“My numbers are up,” Cressler said. “He has really helped us all by letting us play with some freedom. He's challenged me to be one of the toughest guy on the floor. He's more focused on me competing, boxing out, diving on loose balls, setting the tone, and the rest of my game will follow.”

Cressler was only four when Drew, a player at Valparaiso, hit the famous buzzer-beating shot that upset Mississippi in the first round of the 1998 NCAA Tournament. But, he said, he has seen the replay of the shot many times since then.

“Coach Drew is not the type who would ever bring that up,” Cressler said. “It was a big thing for the media when he was hired and how he was recognized for the first couple weeks of his introduction. But as the season's gone on and we've gotten in the thick of play, people recognize him as the coach at Vanderbilt and not the guy who hit that shot. He's developed the reputation and respect as being a solid college basketball coach.”

Cressler said he has benefitted playing for three college coaches — Drew, Stallings and former Cornell coach Bill Courtney.

“I look at it as a blessing to play under three different coaches and be able to learn three systems that have given me a well-rounded game,” he said. “I would like to be a college coach someday, and I've been able to absorb a lot of different learning experiences.”

Cressler said despite Pitt's recent tough stretch in the ACC, it has a good coach in Stallings.

“It's definitely a process,” he said. “There's no reason to panic. He's been doing it for a long time and at a high level. He's a very competitive person. He's not the type to ever give in. I know he will get things turned around.”

