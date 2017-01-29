Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Aspinwall man to run for (an across) Haiti

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Aspinwall resident Matt Mauclair plans to run across Haiti from Feb. 17-25, 2017.

Not too many people can say they've run across an entire country.

Aspinwall resident Matt Mauclair is going to give it a shot.

He recently was chosen to participate in a run challenge across Haiti from Feb. 17-25. He was one of 30 runners chosen nationwide to run for an organization called Team Tassy. The fundraising effort will help the people of Haiti.

Matt and his wife, Kristen, have supported efforts to help the people of Haiti for many years.

“This was an opportunity I couldn't pass up,” he said. “I have competed in triathlon competitions for 14 years now, and this will be one that's for a good cause.”

He has finished 18 triathlons in those 14 years and went to Hawaii for the Ironman championships twice.

The run covers 230 miles over six days.

“It will be very demanding. Being right near the equator, the heat and humidity will be a factor,” Mauclair said. “Special preparations will be necessary. There will be a one-day break in the middle of the race.”

Mauclair's longest run has been 37 miles.

“I train year-round so the distance in Haiti won't be as much of a factor as the conditions,” Mauclair said. “It will be a challenge, no doubt.”

He runs a coaching business concentrating on endurance.

“It's called Trust the Plan Coaching, and I am fortunate enough to be able to run it out of my house,” he said. “I meet with clients and arrange a program best suited for their needs. I love what I do. I wake up and live my passion.”

Mauclair, who is also an assistant coach with the Fox Chapel swim team, won't have his biggest supporter with him in Haiti. Kristen is a sixth-grade teacher and won't be able to make the trip.

“She'll be cheering for me from Aspinwall,” he said.

Mauclair has a fundraising page set up on Crowdrise, and he's hoping to garner some more support for the people of Haiti.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

