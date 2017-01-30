Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
New Ken boy takes 2nd in NFL skills event

Jerin Steele | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 10:09 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

New Kensington native Tyrese Leutele placed second at the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick finals in the 10-11-year-old division at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla., on Friday.

Leutele, a 10-year-old sixth-grader at Roy A. Hunt Elementary School in Arnold, represented the Steelers at the finals and had the longest punt — 95 feet — and pass — 131 feet, 10 inches — in his age group. He finished behind Zeli Hayworth in total distance by 4 12 feet. Hayworth represented the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The event was part of the NFL's Pro Bowl weekend. The Leuteles received tickets to the Pro Bowl game, which was played Sunday.

Leutele advanced to the national finals after winning the local Punt, Pass and Kick championship during halftime of the Steelers game against the New York Giants Dec. 4 at Heinz Field. He also won a qualifier hosted by Carol Perroz, a teacher in the New Kensington-Arnold School District and Valley's softball coach, and a sectional qualifier at Blueberry Hill Park in Sewickley.

