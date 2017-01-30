High school scores, schedules for Jan. 30, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Monday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Ambridge 74, West Allegheny 54

Gateway 50, Indiana 49

Jefferson-Morgan 56, Avella 53

District 6

Heritage

Saltsburg 73, United 41

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Seton-La Salle, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian at First Baptist Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; United at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

City of Basketball Love State Basketball Rankings

(records through games of Jan. 8/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)

Class 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. William Allen (11) 18-0 1

2. Reading (3) 17-2 2

3. Roman Catholic (12) 16-2 3

4. Pine-Richland (7) 18-0 5

5. Abington (1) 16-4 4

6. Emmaus (11) 14-3 7

7. Archbishop Ryan (12) 15-3 8

8. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 16-3 6

9. Hazleton (2) 12-2 9

10. Pocono Mountain West (11) 13-3 NR

Class 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 14-3 1

2. Abington Heights (2) 15-2 2

3. Bangor (11) 17-1 4

4. Archbishop Carroll (12) 12-6 3

5. Mastery Charter North (12) 21-0 5

6. Chester (1) 13-4 6

7. Whitehall (11) 15-3 8

8. Meadville (10) 15-1 NR

9. Bishop Shanahan (1) 13-5 NR

10. Northeastern (3) 18-2 7

Class 4A

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 18-2 1

2. Quaker Valley (7) 16-1 3

3. New Castle (7) 15-2 2

4. Scranton Prep (2) 14-2 4

5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 12-4 5

6. Universal Audenried (12) 15-3 6

7. Strong Vincent (10) 15-2 7

8. Clearfield (9) 16-1 9

9. Middletown (3) 16-2 10

10. Lancaster Catholic (3) 15-3 8

Class 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 12-6 1

2. Del-Val Charter (12) 16-5 2

3. Trinity (3) 16-2 6

4. Lincoln Park (7) 14-4 3

5. York Catholic (3) 18-1 4

6. Valley Forge (1) 14-4 5

7. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 17-2 7

8. Greenville (10) 17-0 8

9. C.W. North Catholic (7) 13-4 9

10. Washington (7) 14-3 10

Class 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Constitution (12) 13-5 2

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 14-7 1

3. Greensburg C.C. (7) 16-0 3

4. Sewickley Academy (7) 13-3 5

5. Bishop Canevin (7) 14-3 6

6. Church Farm (1) 12-6 4

7. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 11-5 7

8. Marian Catholic (11) 14-2 8

9. Bishop McCort (6) 13-2 NR

10. Coudersport (9) 16-0 10

Class 1A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 14-1 1

2. St. John Neumann (4) 14-0 2

3. Elk County Catholic (9) 16-0 3

4. York Country Day (3) 13-3 6

5. Monessen (7) 10-6 4

6. Saltsburg (6) 16-1 5

7. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 17-1 7

8. Faith Christian (1) 15-2 8

9. Lourdes Regional (4) 13-5 9

10. Vincentian (7) 13-3 NR

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 32, Shaler 31

Pine-Richland 58, Butler 48

Section 2

Latrobe 55, Hempfield 51

Section 3

Bethel Park 38, Mt. Lebanon 32

Canon-McMillan 50, Baldwin 41

Peters Township 53, Upper St. Clair 32

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 83, Montour 39

South Fayette 68, Lincoln Park 20

West Allegheny 53, Moon 33

Section 2

Gateway 60, Woodland Hills 27

McKeesport 54, West Mifflin 37

Oakland Catholic 47, Thomas Jefferson 32

Section 3

Connellsville 52, Albert Gallatin 17

Ringgold 46, Greensburg Salem 40

Trinity 74, Laurel Highlands 26

Section 4

Armstrong 70, Kiski Area 34

Hampton 62, Franklin Regional 57 (OT)

Mars 44, Indiana 28

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 72, Valley 18

Deer Lakes 52, Burrell 51

Knoch 39, Freeport 26

Section 2

Ambridge 74, Beaver 54

Central Valley 63, New Castle 36

Quaker Valley 70, Hopewell 48

Section 3

Belle Vernon 53, Derry 46

Elizabeth Forward 63, Southmoreland 56

Keystone Oaks 78, Yough 12

South Park 43, Mt. Pleasant 22

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom 60, Ellwood City 57

Laurel 40, Beaver Falls 24

Riverside 43, Mohawk 37

Section 2

Brownsville 54, South Allegheny 46

Charleroi 78, Waynesburg 21

South Side Beaver 57, McGuffey 31

Section 3

Avonworth 64, Apollo-Ridge 29

Bishop Canevin 53, Steel Valley 36

Carlynton 58, Seton-La Salle 26

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 32, Fort Cherry 31

Chartiers-Houston 67, Aliquippa 28

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 57, Washington 38

Shenango 53, New Brighton 30

Section 2

Brentwood 52, Northgate 35

Sto-Rox 44, Riverview 34

Vincentian Academy 74, Leechburg 41

Section 3

Beth-Center 39, California 34

Carmichaels 61, Bentworth 14

Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Frazier 51

Serra Catholic 55, Jeannette 38

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 57, Rochester 21

Quigley Catholic 56, Propel Andrew Street 7

Sewickley Academy 46, Union 34

Section 2

Avella 46, Mapletown 43

West Greene 86, Monessen 17

Section 3

Imani Christian 67, Clairton 42

Winchester Thurston 60, St. Joseph 43

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Trinity Christian (n)

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 65, United 17

West Shamokin 57, Northern Cambria 32

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Springdale at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Class A

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Hundred High School at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.; United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Brashear at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

@PAGirlsHoops state rankings

Class 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. North Allegheny (WPIAL) 17-1 3

2. Pine-Richland (WPIAL) 17-1 1

3. Cardinal O'Hara (12) 12-5 2

4. Cumberland Valley (3) 15-4 4

5. Cedar Crest (3) 18-0 5

6. North Penn (1) 16-2 6

7. Penn Hills (WPIAL) 14-2 7

8. Central Bucks West (1) 15-3 8

9. Easton (11) 15-2 9

10. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 17-0 10

Class 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 12-6 1

2. Southern Lehigh (11) 17-0 2

3. Hampton (WPIAL) 15-1 3

4. Trinity (WPIAL) 17-1 4

5. Harrisburg (3) 17-2 6

6. Archbishop Ryan (12) 16-3 5

7. Archbishop Carroll (12) 12-6 9

8. Springfield-Delco (1) 16-2 8

9. Bangor (11) 16-2 NR

10. Fort LeBoeuf (10) 13-3 10

Class 4A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. C.W. North Catholic (WPIAL) 15-2 1

2. Villa Maria (10) 12-4 2

3. Greater Nanticoke (2) 15-0 3

4. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 15-2 4

5. Northern Lebanon (3) 18-1 5

6. Montoursville (4) 17-1 10

7. Lancaster Catholic (3) 15-3 6

8. Athens (4) 15-1 7

9. Forest Hills (6) 13-1 8

10. Mercyhurst Prep (10) 13-2 9

Class 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 14-3 1

2. Dunmore (2) 14-0 2

3. Neshannock (WPIAL) 17-1 3

4. Mount Carmel (4) 17-1 4

5. St. Basil Academy (1) 21-0 5

6. New Hope—Solebury (1) 18-0 6

7. East Allegheny (WPIAL) 17-0 7

8. Holy Redeemer (2) 11-3 8

9. Holy Cross (2) 13-2 9

10. Bishop Canevin (WPIAL) 13-4 10

Class 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Minersville (11) 18-0 1

2. Bishop McCort (6) 12-2 4

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 14-2 5

4. Bellwood-Antis (6) 15-2 6

5. Camp Hill (3) 16-3 7

6. Chartiers-Houston (WPIAL) 16-2 8

7. Sayre (4) 16-2 9

8. Coudersport (9) 14-1 10

9. Mahanoy Area (4) 14-2 2

10. California (WPIAL) 16-2 3

Class 1A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Winchester-Thurston (WPIAL) 14-0 4

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 14-1 1

3. Jenkintown (1) 15-3 2

4. Bishop Carroll (6) 14-3 3

5. Linden Hall (3) 14-1 5

6. Lebanon Catholic (3) 13-5 6

7. North Clarion (9) 14-2 8

8. Halifax (3) 15-2 9

9. West Greene (WPIAL) 14-3 10

10. Our Lady Lourdes Regional (4) 12-5 7

Hockey

Monday's results

Class AAA

North Allegheny at Butler (n)

Class AA

North Hills 4, Mars 1

Mt. Lebanon at Moon (n)

Class A

Baldwin 5, Thomas Jefferson 4 (OT)

Franklin Regional 13, Greensburg Salem 0

Gateway 2, Norwin 2 (OT)

Sewickley Academy 5, Montour 4

South Fayette 6, Wheeling Central Catholic 1

Penn-Trafford at Hampton (n)

Shaler at Plum (n)

Division II

Burrell 3, Meadville 3 (OT)

Central Valley 16, John Marshall 0

Ringgold 10, Elizabeth Forward 3

Swimming

Boys

Monday's result

Hempfield 85, Kiski Area 55

Girls

Monday's result

Hempfield 95, Kiski Area 82

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Monday's results

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Butler 55, Moon 18

North Hills 45, Upper St. Clair 24

Peters Township 57, Armstrong 17

Trinity 48, Albert Gallatin 30

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 55, Brashear 14

Wednesday's schedule

First round

Trinty (8-4) at Kiski Area (15-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (9-3) vs. Shaler (10-2) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (6-2) vs. Seneca Valley (7-5) at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Butler (8-2) at Waynesburg (11-3), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (7-3) at North Allegheny (7-2), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-2) vs. Connellsville (6-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. West Allegheny (6-1) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; North Hills (8-5) at Canon-McMillan (8-1), 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Fort Cherry (4-2) at Burrell (8-5), 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (6-9) vs. Burgettstown (7-1) at Burrell, 6 p.m.; Derry (17-2) vs. Ellwood City (8-9) at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Laurel (6-5) at McGuffey (16-3), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (3-4) at Freedom (11-3), 6 p.m.; Bentworth (5-3) vs. Valley (5-2) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-2) vs. Chartiers-Houston (5-3) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy (3-3) at South Fayette (16-2), 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.