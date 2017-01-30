High school scores, schedules for Jan. 30, 2017
Updated 6 minutes ago
High schools
Monday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Ambridge 74, West Allegheny 54
Gateway 50, Indiana 49
Jefferson-Morgan 56, Avella 53
District 6
Heritage
Saltsburg 73, United 41
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Seton-La Salle, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian at First Baptist Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; United at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
City of Basketball Love State Basketball Rankings
(records through games of Jan. 8/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)
Class 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. William Allen (11) 18-0 1
2. Reading (3) 17-2 2
3. Roman Catholic (12) 16-2 3
4. Pine-Richland (7) 18-0 5
5. Abington (1) 16-4 4
6. Emmaus (11) 14-3 7
7. Archbishop Ryan (12) 15-3 8
8. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 16-3 6
9. Hazleton (2) 12-2 9
10. Pocono Mountain West (11) 13-3 NR
Class 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 14-3 1
2. Abington Heights (2) 15-2 2
3. Bangor (11) 17-1 4
4. Archbishop Carroll (12) 12-6 3
5. Mastery Charter North (12) 21-0 5
6. Chester (1) 13-4 6
7. Whitehall (11) 15-3 8
8. Meadville (10) 15-1 NR
9. Bishop Shanahan (1) 13-5 NR
10. Northeastern (3) 18-2 7
Class 4A
1. Imhotep Charter (12) 18-2 1
2. Quaker Valley (7) 16-1 3
3. New Castle (7) 15-2 2
4. Scranton Prep (2) 14-2 4
5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 12-4 5
6. Universal Audenried (12) 15-3 6
7. Strong Vincent (10) 15-2 7
8. Clearfield (9) 16-1 9
9. Middletown (3) 16-2 10
10. Lancaster Catholic (3) 15-3 8
Class 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 12-6 1
2. Del-Val Charter (12) 16-5 2
3. Trinity (3) 16-2 6
4. Lincoln Park (7) 14-4 3
5. York Catholic (3) 18-1 4
6. Valley Forge (1) 14-4 5
7. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 17-2 7
8. Greenville (10) 17-0 8
9. C.W. North Catholic (7) 13-4 9
10. Washington (7) 14-3 10
Class 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Constitution (12) 13-5 2
2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 14-7 1
3. Greensburg C.C. (7) 16-0 3
4. Sewickley Academy (7) 13-3 5
5. Bishop Canevin (7) 14-3 6
6. Church Farm (1) 12-6 4
7. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 11-5 7
8. Marian Catholic (11) 14-2 8
9. Bishop McCort (6) 13-2 NR
10. Coudersport (9) 16-0 10
Class 1A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 14-1 1
2. St. John Neumann (4) 14-0 2
3. Elk County Catholic (9) 16-0 3
4. York Country Day (3) 13-3 6
5. Monessen (7) 10-6 4
6. Saltsburg (6) 16-1 5
7. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 17-1 7
8. Faith Christian (1) 15-2 8
9. Lourdes Regional (4) 13-5 9
10. Vincentian (7) 13-3 NR
Girls
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 32, Shaler 31
Pine-Richland 58, Butler 48
Section 2
Latrobe 55, Hempfield 51
Section 3
Bethel Park 38, Mt. Lebanon 32
Canon-McMillan 50, Baldwin 41
Peters Township 53, Upper St. Clair 32
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 83, Montour 39
South Fayette 68, Lincoln Park 20
West Allegheny 53, Moon 33
Section 2
Gateway 60, Woodland Hills 27
McKeesport 54, West Mifflin 37
Oakland Catholic 47, Thomas Jefferson 32
Section 3
Connellsville 52, Albert Gallatin 17
Ringgold 46, Greensburg Salem 40
Trinity 74, Laurel Highlands 26
Section 4
Armstrong 70, Kiski Area 34
Hampton 62, Franklin Regional 57 (OT)
Mars 44, Indiana 28
Class 4A
Section 1
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 72, Valley 18
Deer Lakes 52, Burrell 51
Knoch 39, Freeport 26
Section 2
Ambridge 74, Beaver 54
Central Valley 63, New Castle 36
Quaker Valley 70, Hopewell 48
Section 3
Belle Vernon 53, Derry 46
Elizabeth Forward 63, Southmoreland 56
Keystone Oaks 78, Yough 12
South Park 43, Mt. Pleasant 22
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom 60, Ellwood City 57
Laurel 40, Beaver Falls 24
Riverside 43, Mohawk 37
Section 2
Brownsville 54, South Allegheny 46
Charleroi 78, Waynesburg 21
South Side Beaver 57, McGuffey 31
Section 3
Avonworth 64, Apollo-Ridge 29
Bishop Canevin 53, Steel Valley 36
Carlynton 58, Seton-La Salle 26
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 32, Fort Cherry 31
Chartiers-Houston 67, Aliquippa 28
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 57, Washington 38
Shenango 53, New Brighton 30
Section 2
Brentwood 52, Northgate 35
Sto-Rox 44, Riverview 34
Vincentian Academy 74, Leechburg 41
Section 3
Beth-Center 39, California 34
Carmichaels 61, Bentworth 14
Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Frazier 51
Serra Catholic 55, Jeannette 38
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 57, Rochester 21
Quigley Catholic 56, Propel Andrew Street 7
Sewickley Academy 46, Union 34
Section 2
Avella 46, Mapletown 43
West Greene 86, Monessen 17
Section 3
Imani Christian 67, Clairton 42
Winchester Thurston 60, St. Joseph 43
Nonsection
Eden Christian at Trinity Christian (n)
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 65, United 17
West Shamokin 57, Northern Cambria 32
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Springdale at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Class A
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Hundred High School at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.; United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Brashear at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
@PAGirlsHoops state rankings
Class 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. North Allegheny (WPIAL) 17-1 3
2. Pine-Richland (WPIAL) 17-1 1
3. Cardinal O'Hara (12) 12-5 2
4. Cumberland Valley (3) 15-4 4
5. Cedar Crest (3) 18-0 5
6. North Penn (1) 16-2 6
7. Penn Hills (WPIAL) 14-2 7
8. Central Bucks West (1) 15-3 8
9. Easton (11) 15-2 9
10. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 17-0 10
Class 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 12-6 1
2. Southern Lehigh (11) 17-0 2
3. Hampton (WPIAL) 15-1 3
4. Trinity (WPIAL) 17-1 4
5. Harrisburg (3) 17-2 6
6. Archbishop Ryan (12) 16-3 5
7. Archbishop Carroll (12) 12-6 9
8. Springfield-Delco (1) 16-2 8
9. Bangor (11) 16-2 NR
10. Fort LeBoeuf (10) 13-3 10
Class 4A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. C.W. North Catholic (WPIAL) 15-2 1
2. Villa Maria (10) 12-4 2
3. Greater Nanticoke (2) 15-0 3
4. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 15-2 4
5. Northern Lebanon (3) 18-1 5
6. Montoursville (4) 17-1 10
7. Lancaster Catholic (3) 15-3 6
8. Athens (4) 15-1 7
9. Forest Hills (6) 13-1 8
10. Mercyhurst Prep (10) 13-2 9
Class 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 14-3 1
2. Dunmore (2) 14-0 2
3. Neshannock (WPIAL) 17-1 3
4. Mount Carmel (4) 17-1 4
5. St. Basil Academy (1) 21-0 5
6. New Hope—Solebury (1) 18-0 6
7. East Allegheny (WPIAL) 17-0 7
8. Holy Redeemer (2) 11-3 8
9. Holy Cross (2) 13-2 9
10. Bishop Canevin (WPIAL) 13-4 10
Class 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Minersville (11) 18-0 1
2. Bishop McCort (6) 12-2 4
3. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 14-2 5
4. Bellwood-Antis (6) 15-2 6
5. Camp Hill (3) 16-3 7
6. Chartiers-Houston (WPIAL) 16-2 8
7. Sayre (4) 16-2 9
8. Coudersport (9) 14-1 10
9. Mahanoy Area (4) 14-2 2
10. California (WPIAL) 16-2 3
Class 1A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Winchester-Thurston (WPIAL) 14-0 4
2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 14-1 1
3. Jenkintown (1) 15-3 2
4. Bishop Carroll (6) 14-3 3
5. Linden Hall (3) 14-1 5
6. Lebanon Catholic (3) 13-5 6
7. North Clarion (9) 14-2 8
8. Halifax (3) 15-2 9
9. West Greene (WPIAL) 14-3 10
10. Our Lady Lourdes Regional (4) 12-5 7
Hockey
Monday's results
Class AAA
North Allegheny at Butler (n)
Class AA
North Hills 4, Mars 1
Mt. Lebanon at Moon (n)
Class A
Baldwin 5, Thomas Jefferson 4 (OT)
Franklin Regional 13, Greensburg Salem 0
Gateway 2, Norwin 2 (OT)
Sewickley Academy 5, Montour 4
South Fayette 6, Wheeling Central Catholic 1
Penn-Trafford at Hampton (n)
Shaler at Plum (n)
Division II
Burrell 3, Meadville 3 (OT)
Central Valley 16, John Marshall 0
Ringgold 10, Elizabeth Forward 3
Swimming
Boys
Monday's result
Hempfield 85, Kiski Area 55
Girls
Monday's result
Hempfield 95, Kiski Area 82
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Monday's results
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Butler 55, Moon 18
North Hills 45, Upper St. Clair 24
Peters Township 57, Armstrong 17
Trinity 48, Albert Gallatin 30
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 55, Brashear 14
Wednesday's schedule
First round
Trinty (8-4) at Kiski Area (15-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (9-3) vs. Shaler (10-2) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (6-2) vs. Seneca Valley (7-5) at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Butler (8-2) at Waynesburg (11-3), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (7-3) at North Allegheny (7-2), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-2) vs. Connellsville (6-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. West Allegheny (6-1) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; North Hills (8-5) at Canon-McMillan (8-1), 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Fort Cherry (4-2) at Burrell (8-5), 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (6-9) vs. Burgettstown (7-1) at Burrell, 6 p.m.; Derry (17-2) vs. Ellwood City (8-9) at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Laurel (6-5) at McGuffey (16-3), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (3-4) at Freedom (11-3), 6 p.m.; Bentworth (5-3) vs. Valley (5-2) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-2) vs. Chartiers-Houston (5-3) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy (3-3) at South Fayette (16-2), 6 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.