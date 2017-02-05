Pine resident Vislosky making memories on, off ice

Throughout his time at Central Catholic, Pine resident Nathan Vislosky has funneled enormous amounts of effort and energy into the things he is passionate about: hockey and learning about engineering.

Now, more than halfway through his senior year, Vislosky is beginning to reap the rewards of his dedication and sacrifice.

In the rink, the defenseman has helped and contributed to a Vikings squad that holds a PIHL Class AAA-leading record of 14-3. And with only three games left in the regular season, Vislosky and his teammates are getting ready to vie for the Penguins Cup.

“It's been really exciting,” Vislosky said. “The team's been doing well so far. Hopefully we'll be battling it out for a title this year. We want to get the school a new banner.”

In addition to his successful regular season with Central Catholic, last month the senior found out he was selected to play for Team USA in the Junior Olympic Inline Hockey championships for the second straight summer. At last year's tournament in Asiago, Italy, Vislosky tied for the team lead in points on Team USA.

This year's Junior Olympic Inline Hockey championship tournament is still being planned, but it will take place in late August in China.

“I'm really psyched about it, and this year, I'm going to head up a little early and I'm going to Spain to see one of my teammates from last year,” Vislosky said. “We're going to train with Team Spain for about two to three weeks before the tournament starts up, so it should be a blast.”

In addition, Vislosky recently was offered a summer internship from NASA's Goddard Institute.

At NASA, Vislosky will spend his summer at the Independent Verification and Validation Facility helping ensure NASA's software systems operate safely and reliably. He was the only high school applicant accepted as an intern, which he said was a dream come true. The internship runs from June 12-Aug. 17.

“When I looked at NASA when I was little, I was never a kid who wanted to be an astronaut or anything, but I really liked the idea research and development. When NASA would develop things, it wouldn't just be for space exploration. They would develop things for military technologies and private investigations,” Vislosky said.

“That's what I really like. I want to be a part of a research and development program. It's interesting because you're always focused on something new.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.