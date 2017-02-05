Weinbrenner ups his stock as hockey player with Pens Elite team

At 6-foot-7, Hampton's Justin Weinbrenner surely was the tallest player in the PIHL last season. He's the tallest player on his Penguins Elite team. If he played hockey for the Pittsburgh Penguins, he would tower over the likes of Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang.

In pushing up into the higher levels of the sport, though, it's the little things that matter. Weinbrenner's focus on those since he failed to make the Penguins Elite as a junior have started to pay off.

“I knew I wanted to play at that high of a level,” said Weinbrenner, who has enjoyed a solid season for the Pens Elite U18 squad of the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League (T1EHL), the top amateur hockey league in North America.

“I hit the gym pretty hard. Worked out every day at the (UPMC Lemieux Complex) and Robert Morris' rink. Worked on the little things like my skating. It's paid off so far.”

Weinbrenner has seven goals and seven assists in 48 games as a left winger for the Pens Elite, who are looking to defend their T1EHL national championship this year.

Though Weinbrenner didn't make the team last season, he is getting interest from junior teams and hopes to be suiting up for a team in the Ontario Hockey League, one of the top junior hockey leagues in the world, in the near future.

“Justin made a concerted effort to improve,” said Pens Elite coach Kevin Quinn. “Once we took him on the team, he spent all the extra time in the gym and the rink to prepare for the rigors of the season. His commitment has paid off. He's obviously a really big kid, but he has clearly improved in all areas of the game.”

In addition to playing on the third line, Weinbrenner sometimes is used in front of the net on the power play.

“I believe any coach would do that with a guy my size,” he said.

Size isn't everything in hockey though, and it was something Weinbrenner had to adjust to.

“It was a bit of a struggle at the start of the season. It was a lot faster than I was used to. It was just a shock to me honestly. Our first showcase in New Hampshire, I was maybe the biggest kid on the team and just getting lit up.”

Quinn said playing at a high pace consistently was a bit of an adjustment early, he's gotten up to speed, so to speak. Weinbrenner had to adjust to Quinn's system.

“The main thing is speed,” said Weinbrenner. “To compensate for that, I have to be physical and try my best to keep up, based on my size. Nobody wants to see a 6-foot-7 player like myself not hit anyone. I have to take it upon myself to be tough enough to make hits and sacrifice my body to make a play.”

Weinbrenner led Hampton in scoring last year, and has not forgotten how he failed to make the Pens Elite squad last year and how he used his last year of high school hockey as a springboard of sorts.

“I wish I could've been able to play Hampton more this year,” he said. “Nobody wants to play high school freshman through junior year and then opt out. But that's just the way it works out.”

The exposure Weinbrenner is getting from playing at Pens Elite has proven invaluable. The team is 32-8-5 and ranked eighth nationally in the U18 division and might have a chance to defend its title on its home turf. The U18 national championships are April 6-10 at UPMC Lemieux Complex.

“He's scored some big goals for us,” Quinn said. “He's adapted to all areas of Tier One hockey, and he's going to be an asset going forward for any junior team.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.