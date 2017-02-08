Guido: Burrell's title streak among WPIAL's best

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Burrell won its 11th straight WPIAL wrestling title Saturday. Here is a list of the WPIAL schools with the most consecutive titles.

It's getting to the point where it's difficult to come up with words to describe the Burrell wrestling program.

The Bucs won their 11th consecutive WPIAL title Saturday with a 44-27 victory over Freedom at Chartiers-Houston.

Burrell opens PIAA action Thursday against Line Mountain at 4 p.m. at Hershey's Giant Center. Line Mountain defeated Coudersport on Monday in the preliminary-round.

The Bucs won the state title in 2008 with a 37-29 victory over Bermudian Springs.

In Saturday's Class AA title match, Burrell coach Josh Shields moved several wrestlers to heavier weights, some who performed in the lighter weights thrived, and the strategy paid off. The Bucs jumped out to a 24-3 advantage before the Bulldogs started to slice their deficit.

That gives Burrell 13 overall WPIAL wrestling titles, the most any Alle-Kiski Valley school has won in any sport.

It doesn't matter which high school provides the mats, Burrell has won wherever the finals go. During this streak, the Bucs have won titles at five sites.

Burrell has brought home gold from Chartiers Valley (2007 and 2011-14), Highlands (2009-10), Gateway (2008) and Canon-McMillan (2015). The last two titles have come at Chartiers-Houston, a high school with teams also known as the Bucs.

Burrell's 2004 title came at Ringgold, and the 1997 championship took place at Hempfield.

Thursday's opponent, Line Mountain, is from Northumberland County near Danville. It is a rural school district that encompasses 154½ square miles. That's only eight students per square mile.

By contrast, Burrell has 32.2 square miles and 63 students per square mile.

Kiski Area won the third WPIAL team wrestling title in its history Saturday, handing Canon-McMillan a 41-21 setback at Penn Hills. It was title No. 3 for the Cavaliers.

Kiski Area will battle Central Dauphin on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Giant Center. Central Dauphin defeated Downingtown West on Monday night.

Located east of Harrisburg, Central Dauphin practically can walk to Hershey. Giant Center is 18 miles from the school. Central Dauphin is also the 14th largest school district in Pennsylvania. It is so big that it contains two high schools: Central Dauphin and Central Dauphin East.

Central Dauphin has 663 males in the top three grades, and Kiski Area has 474.

By the way, for Burrell and Kiski Area fans traveling to Hershey, get ready for some turnpike sticker shock. The toll from New Stanton to the Hershey exit is $21.85, a sum that borders on criminality.

Best wishes to both outstanding local programs.

Blank TV screens

Direct TV customers are still angry from missing the climactic minutes of Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

While the anger and blame still is being sorted out, it wasn't the first time an NFL championship game in overtime produced blank TV screens.

A local sports figure was involved the last time it happened. On Dec. 28, 1958, the N.Y. Giants played the Baltimore Colts at Yankee Stadium.

Har-Brack graduate Dick “Little Mo” Modzelewski was part of the Giants' defensive line that also included Roosevelt Grier, Jim Katcavage and Andy Robustelli.

The game had a huge impact on sports television history. It was one of the first nationally televised sporting events, and 45 million people watched — an impressive number considering the U.S. population was a little under 170 million at the time and many households didn't have a TV.

Modzelewski sacked Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas three times that day, but Unitas was leading the Colts downfield in overtime. With the ball at the Giants' 8, TV screens across the country suddenly went blank.

NBC-TV production people frantically tried to find out what was wrong. What looked to be a drunk fan then came on the field and disrupted play, causing a delay. It soon was discovered that a plug and been pulled out, the telecast resumed and everybody saw Alan Ameche score a touchdown to win the game.

Later, it was determined an NBC producer had sent an employee on to the field to create a distraction while the problem was being identified.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.