'Super Genius' Madden continues support of Pittsburgh area dek hockey - Sponsored

Triblive Radio | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh radio WXDX afternoon host Mark Madden at the Greentree studio.

Tommy McCafferty isn't afraid to back one of Pittsburgh's most controversial media figures.

"I think what Mark Madden does is tremendous," said McCafferty of a dek hockey tournament helmed by Madden.

Madden is best known as the self-described "Super Genius," one of the many monikers he has coined for himself during nearly a quarter-century on the local radio airwaves. His weekday program, "The Mark Madden Show," consistently wins the ratings war for WXDX-FM (105.9 The X).

But Madden is arguably as famous a figure in local hockey circles as he is on the air. A standout player during his youth and successful coach as an adult, he has parlayed those experiences (and his name recognition) into support for upcoming the Street Hockey USA tournament at Hotshots Indoor Sports Arena.

The event takes place Feb. 11-12. Proceeds benefit the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

Nick Pilotti, general manager at Hotshots, said Madden's stature helps bring in teams from throughout Western Pennsylvania to compete in his dek tournaments.

"People love to have the opportunity to see Mark in person," PIlotti said. "Everyone is used to hearing him and wants to see what he is like in person."

Hotshots is the area's lone facility that can stage multiple games at the same time because of its two regulation-sized dek rinks, Pilotti said.

Such details are important to Madden. He is a stickler when it comes to dek hockey, and takes pride in his tournaments going off without a hitch.

"My tournaments have the best refereeing, and always run on time," Madden said. "Those are two of the very primary things that teams care about.

"Plus, outdoor tournaments are becoming passe. A bigger rink under a roof is the best way to play the sport. Weather can ruin an outdoor tournament. And often does."

Madden will also serve as director for the 22nd annual Street Hockey USA National Championships at RMU Island Sports Center on April 28-30.

Dek hockey has come a long way since Madden played it in the 1970s. Like many sports once thought of as "fringe," dek hockey's business model has grown.

However, occasional mentions on the NHL Network won't be enough to keep the sport moving ahead, Madden said.

"The way to further the game is for street hockey to have a relationship with NHL teams," he said. "Street hockey's affiliation with the Penguins has helped get over a dozen community rinks built throughout the Pittsburgh area at no cost to those communities.

"That's much more important than a brief moment on TV."

As perhaps could be expected, Madden was not shy about sharing an opinion.

Still, while listeners might revel in Madden's famous brashness on-air, his personality is toned down for the tournaments. In fact, he is far more likely to play nice than he would with a caller who dared disagree with him on the radio.

Consider the praise he heaped upon Hotshots.

"It's a great facility," Madden said, touting everything from the building's pro shop to attractions for children.

"The actual rinks are in excellent shape. That's what teams care most about, the playing conditions."

As for sponsors, they care about Madden's involvement in addition to the cause. Knowing his name is attached provides confidence the tournament is a product worth backing, McCafferty said.

Owner of Speedy Furniture in Carnegie, McCafferty's fiancé lost her father to cancer nine years ago. He has been involved in raising money for research since.

"Any time I have a chance to give back, I try to take it," McCafferty said, adding he is "happy to be part of this tournament."

