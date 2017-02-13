Norwin hockey player Swankler drafted by NCDC's Syracuse club

Austen Swankler has traveled to Alaska, New York, Ontario and Quebec among other places over the last four years to play in some of the top youth hockey tournaments in North America.

At each stop, Swankler looked to make an impression while playing in front of scouts and coaches from various junior teams in hopes of being drafted. He's now seeing those hopes turn into reality.

Swankler, a 15-year-old freshman at Norwin, was drafted by the Syracuse Stars of the U.S. Premier Hockey League's newly formed National Collegiate Development Conference on Jan. 31.

The NCDC inaugural season starts in September. It is a tuition-free division of the USPHL that provides equipment for its players.

“When I found out, I was really excited because I've always wanted to be drafted, and it didn't really matter what league,” he said. “I'd like to thank my mom and dad for always taking me to practice, my little brother Phil for coming on the trips and not really getting to have a life, my teammates, my coaches and my advisor.”

Swankler, who plays for the Penguins Elite Under-16 traveling team, may see his name appear on a couple of more draft boards this year. He is draft-eligible in the United States Hockey League and the Ontario Hockey League.

The USHL is considered the top junior league in the United States, and the OHL is the top junior league in Canada. Mark Swankler, Austen's father, said there is interest from teams in both leagues. Swankler participated in the USHL combine last year in Chicago. The OHL Draft is in April, and the USHL Draft is in May.

Swankler has been in the Penguins Elite program for the past four years and leads the Under-16 team in goals with 10 and has 13 assists. He is on the top power-play unit and the top scoring line. Mike Schall has coached Swankler at the pee-wee level and now the midget-AAA level.

“He competes for the puck, and he wants to get better every time he steps on the ice,” Schall said. “He asks questions to figure out how he can get better at the game. He competes around the net and wants to score goals. He's just a good kid overall.”

Wearing the Penguins uniform, which is modeled after the NHL Penguins jersey, has been a thrill for Swankler and so has playing against other NHL teams' youth organizations. Philadelphia, Columbus, Dallas, Anaheim, Arizona, Buffalo and St. Louis are some of the other NHL teams that have youth organizations modeled after their pro team.

“It's a dream, honestly. Getting to wear that jersey makes you feel like you're an NHL player,” Swankler said. “Traveling around and playing different teams is really fun. The competition is really good.”

Though he likes the Penguins, Swankler said his favorite player to watch is Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin.

“I feel like (Ovechkin) is a hard-working player,” Swankler said. “I like his shot. I just feel like if it comes down to him having to score, he can do it and I feel like sometimes I get into those situations, and I can do it.”

Penguins Elite have two major tournaments remaining on their schedule. They travel to Blaine, Minn., to play in the Tier I playoffs Friday through Monday and host the USA Hockey U16 and U18 National Championships on April 6-10 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

For now, Swankler is focused on helping his team win those two tournaments. The future looks bright, though.

“Whatever path he ends up going, he's going to work the best at it,” Schall said. “I'm not sure where his path will take him, but I know he probably has some options out there.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.