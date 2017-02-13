Plum freshman hockey player Proskin to play in new college development league

Mason Proskin wasn't sure if he had an opportunity to be drafted by a junior hockey team this year, but he knew any time he was at tournament there were coaches watching him.

Proskin, a 14-year-old freshman at Plum, pays attention to every detail he exudes on the ice, from work ethic to body language.

Junior coaches noticed, and on Jan. 31, the New Jersey Rockets made Proskin one of the 66 selections in the newly formed National Collegiate Development Conference.

The NCDC will start its inaugural season in September and is under the banner of United States Premier Hockey League. It is a tuition-free league that provides equipment for its players. Austen Swankler of North Huntington also was drafted into the NCDC.

“It's an honor really to see my name amongst those other guys from the East Coast,” Proskin said. “I've played against a lot of them, and they're all top guys. Some of them are committed to (NCAA) Division I colleges. When it happened, it was an extraordinary thing, and we all rejoiced. It was pretty cool.”

New Jersey has become quite familiar for the the Proskin family. Almost every weekend in the fall and winter they travel 5 1⁄ 2 hours to Morristown, N.J., where Proskin, a defenseman, plays for the New Jersey Colonials 14-and-under team of the Atlantic Youth Hockey League. The Colonials are ranked third in the USA Hockey national rankings for 14-U teams. Johnny Gaudreau, a three-time NHL All-Star and Calgary Flames forward, played in the AYHL.

The Colonials play and practice exclusively on the weekend, which allows Proskin to stay at home during the week and keep a regular school schedule.

“We fell in love with the weekend model. What we've found is that weekends are pretty much committed to hockey because you're going to games and practices anyways,” said Matt Proskin, Mason's father. “With the practices and games condensed into a weekend, it allows Mason to be a normal high school student. We can have family dinners and things like that, which get lost in the shuffle when you're playing with a normal (travel) team.”

Playing travel hockey on weekends allows Proskin to play for Plum, which is atop the PIHL Class AA Eastern Conference standings. Proskin has three goals and three assists for the Mustangs. Being around Plum's upperclassmen has been beneficial.

“We have some very strong senior leaders,” Proskin said. “I've looked up to them ever since tryouts. You could tell that there were great leaders, and coach (Vinnie) Somma is a great coach. I don't think there's anybody in the league better than him.”

Last weekend, the Colonials traveled to Minnesota to play fourth-ranked Shattuck St. Mary's, an academy that Sidney Crosby attended in his youth. The Colonials also are in line for a bid to the USA Hockey 14-U National Championship on April 6-10 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Eventually, Proskin would like to play Division I hockey, but right now he's happy to be playing in some big-time youth tournaments.

“You're going up against some of the best talent out there in every rep in practice and every shift in a game,” Proskin said. “Every weekend you have to bring it and show them what you've got.”

