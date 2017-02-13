One career ends, another begins for Plum native McAfee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil predicted there would be six more weeks of winter.

At about that same time, the football world was coming to the realization there would be no more weeks of Pat McAfee punting in the NFL.

The Plum native, who gained recognition as a kicker and punter at West Virginia and rose to stardom with the Indianapolis Colts for the better part of the past decade, continues in the early stages of transition to the next chapters in his career. Those opportunities include his work in standup comedy and with the website Barstool Sports.

“It's been a bit overwhelming,” McAfee said Saturday as he thought about the reaction to his decision. “I had no idea what to expect from folks, but the amount of love I've received from (Colts owner) Mr. (Jim) Irsay, my teammates, ex-teammates, coaches, ex-coaches, my family, friends and the entire state of Indiana has been very much appreciated.

“I wanted people to know that I wasn't leaving Indiana. It was just the right time for me to move on to my next chapter in life.”

The announcement, made through a message to supporters and followers on Twitter, surprised and saddened Colts fans who watched McAfee produce a pro career that included two selections to the Pro Bowl (2014 and '16) and also an All-Pro honor ('14).

He maintained a 46.4 yards-per-punt average over 575 career kicks, delivered a career-long of 74 yards and landed 193 inside the 20.

McAfee also was known for his physical style of play as he wasn't afraid to make a hit on a kickoff or punt return. That was no more evident than in a Sunday night game in 2013 when he laid a bone-jarring hit on Denver Broncos kick returner Trindon Holiday.

He also had the honor of kicking off Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 as more than 100 million viewers were focused on him.

The news of his retirement also surprised many in this part of the U.S.

“I was kind of stunned,” former Plum football coach Bill Rometo said. “I thought he would kick until he was 40. But I knew he was exploring things outside of football. He was never going to sit still and just be a football player.

“Not too many people get a chance to do what they really want to do in life. I wish him the best.”

Phil Mains, a close friend of McAfee's since elementary school, a fellow Plum student-athlete and a 2005 Plum graduate, had an idea McAfee might retire.

“Once the season ended, he had discussions with a number of people,” Mains said. “I knew it was on his mind. There were other things he had passions for that he wanted to pursue.

“For me, I was disappointed that I didn't get to see him play more. It was cool to see him play in the NFL up close. Now that it's over, I wish I would've cherished those moments more. But it's incredible to see what he's accomplished. He ended up, in my opinion, as the best at his job. And he never changed. He's the same guy I've always known. I am proud of all that he's accomplished, especially the great things he's done off the field.”

In the summer of 2014, McAfee gave back to Plum High School and the Mustangs football program with a purchase of new weight room equipment.

He visited the high school at the time and talked with team members and coaches.

McAfee's visit had an extra special impact on one Plum player.

Jake Chapla, a standout kicker and punter at Slippery Rock, spent time with McAfee that day and said McAfee's knowledge and tips have benefitted him.

“It was truly a special moment that I will remember the rest of my life,” Chapla said. “I think Pat started a great tradition of kickers to come out of Plum. Dylan Kondis also had a great career at Plum and has done a great job at Mercyhurst. (Plum resident) Ben DeSabato, who is a senior at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, is going to kick at John Carroll. I hope to see kickers and punters excel from Plum for years to come.”

Chapla set a new Plum record for the longest field goal kicked when he made a 51-yarder in October 2014. It broke McAfee's record of 48 yards set in 2003.

“It's a great feeling when I can tell people I broke Pat's record,” Chapla said. “I hope to have the same success he did. I know I still have a lot of work still to do.”

While McAfee now calls Indiana home, he fondly recalls his time growing up in Plum and Pittsburgh.

“I think being from Pittsburgh and having two parents from Pittsburgh instilled a work ethic in me that I'm very lucky to have. Pittsburgh is a blue-collar town filled with good people, and Indiana is the same way. My friends and family always told me anything was possible if I worked hard.

“I've always been outgoing and not afraid to speak my mind. That hasn't always put me in the best graces with a lot of people, but I rest my head well at night knowing that I kept it real.”

When McAfee makes it back to the Pittsburgh area, he makes sure to stop by Rudy's Subs in Plum, a former place of employment, and visit longtime owner and family friend Andy Sebastian and his son, Greg.

“The Sebastians are a family filled with incredible people,” McAfee said. “Plum is lucky to have a steward in the community like Mr. S. He is a guy who has truly believed in me since the first time he met me.”

Sebastian, who is battling cancer, welled up with pride when talking about McAfee.

“I remember Pat coming in to the store with his family. He was about 4 or 5,” he said. “He would run all around the dining room and kitchen, and his dad, Tim, would make sure it was all right. I told him it was OK. I could see he had a great amount of energy. It's great to see he never lost that energy. He is such a compassionate and generous person.”

Sebastian was quick to recall when McAfee, right before the Steelers' Super Bowl game against Green Bay in 2011, surprised a Plum boy battling cancer by giving him his two allotted Super Bowl tickets.

“He's also done so much for military veterans through his foundation,” Sebastian added. “He loves giving back.”

Plans are in the works for McAfee to be inducted into the Plum High School Sports Hall of Fame. He was voted in by the committee a couple of years ago, but with his NFL responsibilities conflicting with the November banquet date, he wasn't able to attend the induction ceremony.

McAfee said if everything comes together, he can be there for the ceremony and “catch up with old friends.”

“I hope Plum kids can see my story and know that they can make it, no matter what,” he said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.