Fox Chapel grad Mathias sees her role with Duke women's team increase

Erin Mathias has become an important part of the Duke women's basketball team bench strength. After averaging 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds as a sophomore, the 6-foot-4 junior has more than doubled her output. She is averaging 4.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The 2014 Fox Chapel grad's playing time has increased significantly as she is playing nearly 17 minutes per game.

“I'm happy with the way things have gone this season,” she said. “Most importantly, I'm glad we're winning.”

At week's end, the Blue Devils were 20-4 overall, 8-3 in the ACC.

She said she believes there have been a couple of factors in her increased productivity.

“I've become more comfortable in my role, and that's had a lot to do with it,” she said. “I know that I am counted on to be a passer, screen setter and rebounder. The coaches and my teammates always had confidence in me, and that has helped a lot.”

She also adjusted to not being the tallest player on the court as she was throughout high school.

“In my freshman year, there were two players taller than me on the team, and it seems like every team we play has some players taller than me,” she said. “The one game last week featured a 6-9 girl on the other team. It was a big transition from my high school playing days.”

She didn't concentrate on basketball in the summer months.

“I had an internship in New York, and that kept me busy. I did play some, but when the internship was finished, I played a lot of pickup games and I picked up more confidence for this season.”

Though she has thought about basketball being in her future after graduation, Mathias is passionate about fashion and believes that might be her next step after she receives her diploma. Her majors are visual arts and media studies, and she is pursuing a certificate in markets and management studies.

“I would like to make a mark in fashion or fashion design or I may go back to college,” she said. “I'll wait and see what develops.”

She doesn't make it back to Pittsburgh much anymore since her parents moved to Florida after her high school graduation.

“I try to make it up once a year to see my grandparents and friends and former teammates. I still root for the Foxes.”

She also tries to get to as many of the Duke men's team's games as possible.

“I'm a big fan. I had to watch the North Carolina-Duke game last week on television, though,” Mathias said. “There were no tickets to be had. Some people were camped out in tents for a month for tickets.”

When she does attend, you won't see her with her face painted blue and white or wearing a garish outfit alongside the Cameron Crazies.

“No way,” she said with a laugh. “That's not my style.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.