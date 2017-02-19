Ligonier Valley's Grimm sets standard for Kent State softball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kent State softball left the season-opening Mercer Invitational in Macon, Ga., with three wins in five games, but things didn't go as well at the plate as senior Maddy Grimm expected.

Slow starts aren't anything new for Grimm since she arrived at Kent State, but part of what separates the hard-hitting infielder is her ability to quickly diagnose and correct flaws in her swing.

Slumps rarely last longer than a game, and her attention to detail has helped the 2013 Ligonier Valley graduate become one of the premier power hitters in college softball.

“Last week, I wasn't loading my hands up as high as I should, and I was casting my arms out,” said Grimm, who was a four-sport standout (soccer, football, basketball and softball) in high school. “I paid a lot off attention to that at practice this week.”

Considering Grimm batted .357 (5 for 14) with two home runs, a double, a triple, five runs and 13 RBIs at the Mercer Invitational to earn Mid-American Conference East Division Player of the Week honors, her “slow start” was just what Kent State (4-3) needed. Through Saturday, Grimm was batting .400 (8 for 20) with team-highs in RBIs (15) and runs (eight).

“It was nice coming out of the weekend thinking she could hit the ball better,” Kent State coach Eric Oakley said. “The thing is, I agree. She had a nice weekend, but there were opportunities that could have been taken advantage of. Given that, it was a good start for her, and we're looking forward to when she really gets going.”

Grimm's been going since she arrived at Kent State and earned a starting spot as a freshman. A three-time all-state softball selection and two-time Tribune-Review Athlete of the Year while at Ligonier Valley, Grimm didn't have Division I coaches competing to recruit her. She chose Kent State over IUP, Pitt and Penn State. The latter two were more interested in Grimm as a preferred walk-on.

And Grimm wasn't exactly interested in playing college softball. The former kicker on the football team ranked basketball and soccer as her favorite sports in high school.

“At the time, I wasn't really excited to played Division I softball,” Grimm said.

“I was from a small town (Stahlstown) and played for a small travel organization. I think it was easier for me to stand out on those teams, and I think people weren't sure about the level of competition I played against. But now, when we play teams like Michigan and Kentucky, I like being the underdog. I like to show I can go out and play.”

No matter the competition, Grimm has produced at a record-setting pace for the Golden Flash, and she's earned multiple all-MAC and regional awards for her work.

She entered her senior season with 50 home runs and 137 RBIs, both Kent State records.

In 2016, she set single-season records for runs (51) and total bases (124). As a sophomore, her 19 home runs, 54 RBIs and .852 slugging percentage were Kent State single-season records.

With another typical year, Grimm could leave Kent State as one of the most prolific power hitters in NCAA history. She already is one of 148 batters in the 50-home run club.

Grimm's production coincided with the best two-year period — 78 wins — in the program's history.

“We have a very well-rounded team, and she's an important part of that,” Oakley said. “She makes every player better and, you know, winning is fun. Plus, she's our third batter up, so she gets an at-bat in the first inning. It's nice knowing we can score a run right out of the gate because she'll get an at-bat.

“She's got explosive power, and she's a very independent worker. She just does things the way it should be done. She's trying to become one of the best hitters she can be, and she's one of the best hitters in the nation.”

Oakley praises Grimm's defense as much as, if not more than, her offense. But it's her leadership — Grimm was voted team captain this season — that helps make his job easier.

An exercise science major and workout enthusiast, Grimm pushes and encourages teammates during workouts. Eventually, she wants to open a training facility where she can help others with sports performance and training.

For now, she's focused on helping Kent State win a MAC title and advance in the NCAA Tournament. She also is thinking softball could provide post-college employment as a professional player or coach.

“When I got to Kent State, I didn't consider softball being something I'd want to do after college. Now, I'm in the middle of finding grad assistant positions, which are hard to come by,” she said.

“I had zero idea of what to expect when I started to play this game at this level. It's definitely consumed me, and I found a passion I didn't know that I had.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.