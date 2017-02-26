Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
SSA rower Johnson commits to Wisconsin

Karen Kadilak | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Submitted
Shady Side Academy's Julia Johnson committed to Wisconsin.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Shady Side Academy senior Julia Johnson likely will fit right in on the powerful Wisconsin women's lightweight rowing team.

Johnson, 18, of Fox Chapel committed to the Badgers for the 2017-18 season.

“Julia has all the attributes we look for in our recruits, (including) good fitness as measured by her speed on the rowing machine (and) good racing results,” Badgers assistant coach Todd Vogt said. “In addition to her rowing abilities, she seems like a great person.

“She seems very enthusiastic to come here and row.”

Competing for the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing, Johnson was in the women's lightweight youth 4-plus that placed first in the “B” final and seventh overall at the 2016 USRowing Youth National Championships. She and North Hills senior and Boston University recruit Heather Walter earned silver medals in a pair at 2016 USRowing club nationals.

“I chose Wisconsin because of the amazing academic and athletic opportunities and the overwhelming amount of support for student-athletes,” Johnson said. “I love the school spirit and am excited to be able to compete and train with a program that has so much rowing history and tradition.

“I am looking forward to being (a part) of a very strong freshman class and contributing.”

The Badgers placed second overall to Boston at the 2016 Eastern Sprints. They were third to Stanford and Boston in points standings at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta.

Johnson is among 10 rowers and coxswains to commit to the Badgers. She also considered Boston, Georgetown, Holy Cross and Tufts.

“I looked at schools with strong rowing programs and academic opportunities,” she said.

Johnson is undecided about a major but is interested in business, political science and journalism.

Three Rivers Junior Rowing interim coach Jonathan Crist said Johnson is a quiet leader.

“I am looking forward to spring racing with my team and enjoying the rest of my senior year,” Johnson said, adding she hopes to return to youth nationals.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

