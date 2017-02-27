Sewickley rower earns 1st at regatta

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the third time, a Sewickley man struck gold at the Pittsburgh Indoor Rowing Championship regatta hosted by the Three Rivers Rowing Association Jan. 28 at the Kingsley Association in the East End.

David Knott, 56, took first place in the Veteran Masters Men ages 50-59 final.

Knott also won in the same event in 2014 and ‘15.

One of five competitors, Knott did 2,000 meters on an ergometer in 6 minutes, 59.2 seconds, about 12 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Lauren Schueler, Knott's coach with the Pittsburgh Rowing Club in Robinson, said he showed nice improvement and was within four seconds of his personal best.

“(It was) a solid effort on his part,” she said. “He gave it his all.”

Knott won with marks of 6:57 and 6:57.6 in 2014 and ‘15.

A native of England, Knott moved to Western Pennsylvania in 2008. He works in the pharmaceutical industry.

He rowed in college and has been a Masters competitor for several years.

“I've been doing indoor rowing for a long time (as a) primary fitness apparatus,” he said, adding he likes that it is low impact and works the arms, legs and core.

Knott said watching his son compete in high school persuaded him to enter events, as well.

Schueler, 29, admires Knott's dedication to rowing.

“David is extremely coachable,” she said. “(He will ask), ‘What's the workout?' (and) ‘How's it going to make me better?' ”

Knott is considering entering the C.R.A.S.H.-B. World Indoor Rowing Championship in Boston one day.

Despite his success, Knott said he prefers outdoor rowing and the camaraderie of being in a boat with other people.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.