Remlinger leads Baldwin's freshman basketball team in scoring

Ray Fisher | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Baldwin freshman Justin Johnson attacks the basket during a game against Bethel Park on Feb. 10, 2017, at Bethel Park.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Baldwin freshman Andy Degenhardt attacks the basket during a game against Bethel Park on Feb. 10, 2017, at Bethel Park.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Baldwin freshman Remy Davic attacks the basket during a game against Bethel Park on Feb. 10, 2017, at Bethel Park.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Baldwin freshman Nick Dolan attacks the basket during a game against Bethel Park on Feb. 10, 2017, at Bethel Park.

The Baldwin boys freshman basketball team had a successful season in 2016-17.

The Highlanders finished with a 13-8 overall record, including an 8-2 mark on their home floor.

“This team got better as the season progressed,” coach Tom Simcho said. “I had 15 outstanding young men. They came to practice every day ready to learn. They listened very well, and they represented Baldwin High School in an outstanding manner.”

The Baldwin boys were 5-6 in away games this season.

“We were really good in close games this year. All five road wins were by four points or less,” said Simcho, who has coached the Baldwin freshmen for four seasons.

Baldwin's starting lineup usually consisted of Zachary Remlinger, Andy Degenhardt, Nick Dolan, Justin Johnson and Zach Pettit. Remlinger led the team in scoring with a 12 ppg average.

“Remlinger was our point guard and leading scorer,” Simcho said. “Degenhardt and Dolan were our other scorers. Nick is a 3-point specialist. Andy is an aggressive penetrator and can also shoot the 3.

“Johnson didn't score a lot but was a very good defender for us. He was very effective in taking away the paint from the opposition. Pettit was usually our fifth starter. He's a physical kid, did well defensively.”

Rounding out the team were Remy Davic, Anthony Morell, Kieran Schmidt, Mark Campana, Adam Goldsboro, Bryce Chapla, Andrew Pazo, Justin Schmitt, Mason Hoydick and Isaiah Joe.

Davic, Goldsboro, Schmidt and Morell were among the team's leading reserves.

“Davic started to come on at the end of the year as a low post scorer for us,” Simcho said. “It's a shame the season ended. He was just starting to catch fire.

“Goldsboro is a lefty; he's a decent shooter. Schmidt and Morell provided some defense for us. Schmidt was a decent rebounder; he's very aggressive. I would use Morell sometimes as a lockdown defender on the opponent's best offensive weapon.”

Baldwin defeated Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon, Mars, Thomas Jefferson and Bethel Park twice this season; the Highlanders were swept by Upper St. Clair and Peters Township.

“USC was the most dominant team we played this year,” Simcho said. “They were very athletic and very aggressive. We couldn't handle their pressure very well.

“Two games we let slip away were against Seton-La Salle and Peters Township. We lost to Seton by one at their place and Peters Township by two at their place, both early in the season.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

