Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Hampton graduate Ramsey makes instant impact at John Carroll

Devon Moore | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
John Carroll athletics
Hampton graduate Matt Ramsey set school and conference records as a freshman at John Carroll.

Updated 2 hours ago

Even last year, Matt Ramsey knew he was pretty good.

After all, he was getting swimming scholarship offers from all college levels. John Carroll coach Mark Fino said he saw a talented sprinter who could make an immediate impact on a Division III school. They were both right.

Hampton graduate Ramsey, a two-time WPIAL champion and two-time runner-up in the 50 and 100 freestyle, highlighted his freshman season Feb. 16-18 in Akron when he helped the Blue Streaks to their first Ohio Athletic Conference championship since 2003-04, rewriting the OAC and John Carroll freestyle record books along the way.

Ramsey set a conference and school record with a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle (20.50 seconds), and he nearly outdid himself in the 100 freestyle with a first-place time of 45.68 — only .13 off another OAC record, something within reach in future years.

“I knew (what) I was getting into,” Ramsey said. “I was getting looks in all divisions. I came (to John Carroll) for the accounting program, primarily. There's good competition in D-III, just less depth.”

Fino and his staff started noticing Ramsey around the end of his junior year, when he won the 100 freestyle at the WPIAL championships.

“We knew he was going to be somebody good,” Fino said. “I knew the records were within his realm of possibility. But to do it his freshman year is quite an accomplishment. What we stress for freshmen is get in, get acclimated to college, get used to the training, the sights and sounds, just swim and not worry about times or records.”

While Ramsey has brought his great work ethic to John Carroll, college swimming has brought in an adjusted training regimen, which he believes benefits him.

“In high school we did a ton of yards,” he said. “Here, we do about 3,000 to 4,000 yards instead of about 7,000. It's primarily sprinting off the block, strength training in the water, which has really helped me.”

Ramsey also is happy with college life outside swimming, where he has enjoyed integrating with the team socially.

“It's a fun-loving group of kids, and it's taught me a balance of work and play. They know how to kind of relieve the stress of the day-to-day grind. They mix in swimming with a fun aspect, so there's a diversion.”

Because of rule changes that set precedent for relays over individuals this year, Ramsey missed the cut for the NCAA championships. But after a record-setting first season, a trip in the future seems inevitable.

“His success was astounding and very positive,” Fino said. “And I think more than anything just an attribution to being a great kid that likes to work hard.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.