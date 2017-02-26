Hampton graduate Ramsey makes instant impact at John Carroll

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Even last year, Matt Ramsey knew he was pretty good.

After all, he was getting swimming scholarship offers from all college levels. John Carroll coach Mark Fino said he saw a talented sprinter who could make an immediate impact on a Division III school. They were both right.

Hampton graduate Ramsey, a two-time WPIAL champion and two-time runner-up in the 50 and 100 freestyle, highlighted his freshman season Feb. 16-18 in Akron when he helped the Blue Streaks to their first Ohio Athletic Conference championship since 2003-04, rewriting the OAC and John Carroll freestyle record books along the way.

Ramsey set a conference and school record with a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle (20.50 seconds), and he nearly outdid himself in the 100 freestyle with a first-place time of 45.68 — only .13 off another OAC record, something within reach in future years.

“I knew (what) I was getting into,” Ramsey said. “I was getting looks in all divisions. I came (to John Carroll) for the accounting program, primarily. There's good competition in D-III, just less depth.”

Fino and his staff started noticing Ramsey around the end of his junior year, when he won the 100 freestyle at the WPIAL championships.

“We knew he was going to be somebody good,” Fino said. “I knew the records were within his realm of possibility. But to do it his freshman year is quite an accomplishment. What we stress for freshmen is get in, get acclimated to college, get used to the training, the sights and sounds, just swim and not worry about times or records.”

While Ramsey has brought his great work ethic to John Carroll, college swimming has brought in an adjusted training regimen, which he believes benefits him.

“In high school we did a ton of yards,” he said. “Here, we do about 3,000 to 4,000 yards instead of about 7,000. It's primarily sprinting off the block, strength training in the water, which has really helped me.”

Ramsey also is happy with college life outside swimming, where he has enjoyed integrating with the team socially.

“It's a fun-loving group of kids, and it's taught me a balance of work and play. They know how to kind of relieve the stress of the day-to-day grind. They mix in swimming with a fun aspect, so there's a diversion.”

Because of rule changes that set precedent for relays over individuals this year, Ramsey missed the cut for the NCAA championships. But after a record-setting first season, a trip in the future seems inevitable.

“His success was astounding and very positive,” Fino said. “And I think more than anything just an attribution to being a great kid that likes to work hard.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.