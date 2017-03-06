Penn-Trafford grad DeMark set to compete for Team Italy in World Baseball Classic

Name a continent where baseball is played, and chances are, Mike DeMark has whiffed a batter there. Since graduating from Penn-Trafford High School, DeMark has embarked on a 15-year pitching odyssey that has taken him from Major League Baseball-affiliated minor league clubs, to the independent leagues, to winter ball hot spots in Latin America.

DeMark's latest adventure is the most cherished of his career. The 33-year-old right-hander will soon take the mound for Team Italy during the World Baseball Classic (WBC), a quadrennial showcase of the best baseball talent from around the globe.

“Getting the opportunity to represent my country, and my heritage, I can't tell you how exited I am,” DeMark said. “There are going to be a ton of people watching these games. It could open a lot of doors for me.”

Sixteen national teams qualified for the 2017 WBC, with the Italians playing in Pool D along with Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. DeMark's new teammates include Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, as well as MLB veterans Drew Butera, Chris Colabello and Daniel Descalso.

DeMark's great-grandparents were from Italy, and his grandfather was born there before migrating to Jeannette as an adult. While playing this past winter for the Cardenales de Lara of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, DeMark received a call from Team Italy manager Marco Mazzieri. After watching Mazzieri lead Team Italy to an upset victory over Team Mexico in the 2013 WBC, he couldn't wait to make history himself.

“The passion that these national players have for their team is inspiring,” DeMark said. “They adopted the foreign national players, and there's a strong sense of family. We're taking pride in our underdog status, and that we have a lot to prove against a strong pool of competition.”

DeMark has made a career out of defying expectations. A position player at Penn-Trafford, DeMark was lightly recruited and received a scholarship offer from Marietta College in Ohio. During his sophomore year, he was converted from a second baseman to a relief pitcher.

“I wasn't keen on it at first,” DeMark recalls, “but I sat down with my dad and talked about it. He thought that I had the mindset to make the switch and he challenged me to take it on full force, so I did. I studied pitchers that I admired growing up, especially Greg Maddux and John Smoltz,nand tried to mimic parts of their game.”

DeMark developed crisp control of the strike zone, and a nasty splitter became his put-away pitch. In 2006, he was on the mound for the final inning as Marietta College clinched the NCAA Division III National Championship.

While he wasn't selected in the 2006 MLB Draft, DeMark earned a pro contract and reached Triple-A while playing for affiliates of the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. Overall, he cobbled together a 3.23 ERA in the affiliated minor leagues.

DeMark then plugged away in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, the Venezuelan Winter League, and the Atlantic League. In 2016, he became the single-season and all-time saves leader for the Atlantic League's York Revolution, posting a 62-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 0.76 ERA in 47 2⁄ 3 innings pitched. In addition to his splitter, DeMark displayed low-90s heat. After that performance and a dominant stint in Venezuela, veteran pitcher Tiago da Silva (a winter ball teammate who has played in two WBCs for Team Italy) recommended DeMark to Italian manager Marco Mazzieri.

DeMark and Team Italy competed against the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics in exhibition games in Arizona, before kicking off WBC competition against a revenge-minded Team Mexico on Thursday at Estadio Charros de Jalisco (near Guadalajara, Mexico).

“It has taken me a while to get on this stage,” DeMark said. “I've worked really hard to get the opportunity to pitch against the best in the world, and I can't wait to show what I've got.”

DeMark lived in Arizona over the past few years, but recently moved back to Jeannette where most of his relatives still reside.

“I missed my family, the sports teams, the Yinzer accent,” DeMark said. “It's my home.”

DeMark's globe-trekking won't end after his WBC experience, though. In 2017, he'll close out games for the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

“In the baseball world, if you show that you can succeed out of your comfort zone, doors open,” DeMark said. “I'm going to do what I always do: Go right after hitters like a bull in a China closet.”

