Franklin Regional grads Maruca, Shields on quest for NCAA titles

Wherever the Joshes go, wrestling championships tend to follow.

During their senior year at Franklin Regional in 2015, Josh Maruca and Josh Shields starred on a Panthers team that tied a Pennsylvania state record for the most titles in one PIAA tournament. The two top recruits then took their talents to the desert, joining an Arizona State program that had struggled in recent years but nonetheless boasted a rich tradition of cultivating champions.

Now, the Joshes are on top again: Maruca and Shields both captured Pac-12 championships in late February. Maruca (19-8) won the 149-pound title and Shields (30-7) prevailed at 157 pounds for the Sun Devils, who produced five individual championships while hoisting their first Pac-12 team trophy in 11 years.

The redshirt freshmen possess even larger aspirations, though. Maruca and Shields both advanced to the NCAA championships March 16-18 in St. Louis.

“My goal is to get on the podium,” Maruca said. “I know that I have put in the work and have the ability to do it. I just have to prepare and get my mind ready to compete with the best in the nation.”

Maruca and Shields were part of the top recruiting class in the nation, which was also the first for coach Zeke Jones. A three-time All-American and a conference champion for the Sun Devils, Jones went on to win a World Championship in 1991, a silver medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics, and four World-Cup Championships. Before taking the lead job at ASU, he coached the U.S. Olympic teams in 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2012. He also served stints as the Penn coach and as an assistant at West Virginia, ASU and Bloomsburg.

After Jones got the ASU job, his phone was peppered with calls from a Western Pa. area code. It was former All-American Matt Lebe, whom Jones coached while at West Virginia. Lebe served as a volunteer assistant for Franklin Regional during Maruca's and Shields' careers there, and he has since ascended to head coach.

“He told me, ‘I've got some of the best kids in the U.S. on this team,' ” Jones recalls. “He was right. I call that inaugural recruiting class the first believers — ASU was ranked 61st in the country the year before, but Maruca and Shields took a leap of faith. They knew that if they were together, they could do something special.”

Jones and the ASU coaching staff sometimes forget Maruca and Shields are underclassmen.

“They're not normal freshmen,” Jones said. “Maruca is taller (5-foot-11) and skinnier. He's long and lanky, and he uses that length to his advantage. He has great technique. Shields is shorter (5-foot-8) and stockier. He's a physical, take-down guy who goes nonstop; he'll condense 15 minutes of wrestling into seven minutes.”

Maruca and Shields (who was not available to comment for this story) share a bond that dates back to grappling sessions on the Franklin Regional mats as kindergarteners.

“Wrestling in that room with Shields and others helped me become the wrestler I am today,” Maruca said. “From family to friends and coaches and administrators, I am very grateful for the support that we had. I still have a lot of contacts in Western Pa., and I keep tabs on Franklin Regional wrestling.”

The Franklin Regional program is still thriving, featuring Spencer Lee, an Olympic hopeful who has never lost a high school match and has won three world championships.

“Guys who compete in the WPIAL, they come from good fabric,” Jones noted. “They're disciplined and dedicated. Matt Lebe and some other coaches in that region have the kind of system and structure that leads to success. We consistently go back there to recruit. It's a good fit, ASU and Western Pennsylvania.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.