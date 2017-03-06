Plum connection sparks Pitt hockey team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Stu Rulnick told people he was Pitt's hockey coach in the early stages of his tenure, he heard a similar response for many different people.

“At least half of the people told me they didn't even know Pitt had a hockey team,” said Rulnick, a Plum resident.

The program, which plays in the ACHA, the top college club level league in the country, has been around since 1971, but hadn't garnered much attention recently.

For the last six years, Rulnick's goal has been to build the Panthers to compete with some of the top club hockey teams in the country and has done so with people he met during a 10-year run as Plum's hockey coach.

The fruits of that labor are starting to show.

With a 7-0 win over Slippery Rock three weeks ago Pitt clinched its first College Hockey Mid-America Conference title, which secured the team's first-ever bid to the ACHA Division I National Championship.

The No. 19 Panthers (22-8-3) will play No. 14 Oklahoma (16-8-5) in the opening round of the ACHA Division I tournament, Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

The winner faces No. 3 Ohio on Friday.

Rulnick, brought his assistant at Plum, Jerry Bass, with him to Pitt. The pair has coached together for 15-plus seasons.

Phillip Mains, another Pitt assistant, was one of Rulnick's players at Plum and Joe Randazzo, a junior forward, is a Plum grad who played under Rulnick.

The connection between the coaches has been a benefit during the building process of the team.

“We know what to expect from each other,” Rulnick said. “Jerry and Phillip have kind of taken over the defensive side and I run the offense, but we basically run everything together. It's nice because we're comfortable with each other. For the last six years the kids that have come through understand what we expect from them and they understand the drills.

“The kids that are here now have an understanding of what it takes to get to nationals. It's a steady group of players. If you work hard and you have talent you can do it.”

Randazzo has been a top penalty killer for the Panthers. Rulnick described him as an “excellent two-way hockey player.”

Randazzo has 10 goals and seven assists in 30 games this season. He's enjoying the ride with the Panthers.

“I've been playing hockey for 14 years, and I've never made nationals before,” Randazzo said. “That aspect was really cool. Being a part of the first team to make it in Pitt history was a huge accomplishment too, because you go down in the record books. Hopefully, it will set the ground work for future Pitt teams.”

Pitt started by winning its first seven games and was 15-1 at one point, before hitting a five-game losing skid in early January. They recovered to win five of their last eight to end the regular season.

It didn't take long for Randazzo to realize this team had a chance to do something special. He knew after a season-opening sweep over nationally-ranked Buffalo.

“We came out like it was Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals,” Randazzo said.

The Panthers want to make some noise at their first ACHA nationals, but they don't want this season to be an outlier. They hope they can build on this success.

“I don't want for us to say we just went to nationals and then got beat,” Rulnick said. “I want us to go there and compete. I want to try and do it every year, not just this year. We're trying to put Pitt on the map, and hopefully we're headed in the right direction in doing that.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.