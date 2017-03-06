Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Plum connection sparks Pitt hockey team

Jerin Steele | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Plum graduate Joe Randazzo plays for the Pitt hockey team.
Submitted
Plum graduate Joe Randazzo plays for the Pitt hockey team.

Updated 50 minutes ago

When Stu Rulnick told people he was Pitt's hockey coach in the early stages of his tenure, he heard a similar response for many different people.

“At least half of the people told me they didn't even know Pitt had a hockey team,” said Rulnick, a Plum resident.

The program, which plays in the ACHA, the top college club level league in the country, has been around since 1971, but hadn't garnered much attention recently.

For the last six years, Rulnick's goal has been to build the Panthers to compete with some of the top club hockey teams in the country and has done so with people he met during a 10-year run as Plum's hockey coach.

The fruits of that labor are starting to show.

With a 7-0 win over Slippery Rock three weeks ago Pitt clinched its first College Hockey Mid-America Conference title, which secured the team's first-ever bid to the ACHA Division I National Championship.

The No. 19 Panthers (22-8-3) will play No. 14 Oklahoma (16-8-5) in the opening round of the ACHA Division I tournament, Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

The winner faces No. 3 Ohio on Friday.

Rulnick, brought his assistant at Plum, Jerry Bass, with him to Pitt. The pair has coached together for 15-plus seasons.

Phillip Mains, another Pitt assistant, was one of Rulnick's players at Plum and Joe Randazzo, a junior forward, is a Plum grad who played under Rulnick.

The connection between the coaches has been a benefit during the building process of the team.

“We know what to expect from each other,” Rulnick said. “Jerry and Phillip have kind of taken over the defensive side and I run the offense, but we basically run everything together. It's nice because we're comfortable with each other. For the last six years the kids that have come through understand what we expect from them and they understand the drills.

“The kids that are here now have an understanding of what it takes to get to nationals. It's a steady group of players. If you work hard and you have talent you can do it.”

Randazzo has been a top penalty killer for the Panthers. Rulnick described him as an “excellent two-way hockey player.”

Randazzo has 10 goals and seven assists in 30 games this season. He's enjoying the ride with the Panthers.

“I've been playing hockey for 14 years, and I've never made nationals before,” Randazzo said. “That aspect was really cool. Being a part of the first team to make it in Pitt history was a huge accomplishment too, because you go down in the record books. Hopefully, it will set the ground work for future Pitt teams.”

Pitt started by winning its first seven games and was 15-1 at one point, before hitting a five-game losing skid in early January. They recovered to win five of their last eight to end the regular season.

It didn't take long for Randazzo to realize this team had a chance to do something special. He knew after a season-opening sweep over nationally-ranked Buffalo.

“We came out like it was Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals,” Randazzo said.

The Panthers want to make some noise at their first ACHA nationals, but they don't want this season to be an outlier. They hope they can build on this success.

“I don't want for us to say we just went to nationals and then got beat,” Rulnick said. “I want us to go there and compete. I want to try and do it every year, not just this year. We're trying to put Pitt on the map, and hopefully we're headed in the right direction in doing that.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.