Plum's Ferragonio named to world championship team

Lauren Ferragonio enters her fifth season as a member of the Pittsburgh Passion women's football team this spring.

The Passion is preparing for its April 1 season opener.

Ferragonio, a Plum graduate, and three other Passion players also are preparing for a unique opportunity in June.

The quartet, including quarterback Lisa Horton and wide receivers Angela Baker and Laura Baden, will represent the Passion on Team USA for the International Federation of American Football Women's World Championships June 24-30 in Langley, British Columbia.

“It's a great honor to be picked out of the 150 to 180 that tried out,” said Ferragonio, who is an offensive linemen with the Passion.

“I am so glad to be able to represent my country, the Pittsburgh Passion and the Plum area. I will be playing on the highest platform for women's football with some of the greatest players in the country.”

This is the third installment of the tournament, won by the United States over Canada the last time it was played in 2013 and also in the tournament's debut in 2010.

The U.S. and Canada return to action and will be joined by teams from Mexico, Australia, Great Britain and Finland.

Ferragonio said she found out about her selection to the team of 45 players through an email just after completing a long double shift as an employee at the Allegheny County Jail.

“I had just gotten off work, and I had 30 text messages before I even had a chance to check my email,” she said. “It took me a couple minutes to process everything. I was pretty tired.”

The tournament in June will be during the playoffs for the Women's Football Alliance.

The league has built in a break in the playoffs so the Passion players and others from teams in the league won't have to miss any games.

Team USA was selected through tryouts at the ESPN Sports Complex in Orlando the week of the Pro Bowl.

“We got to practice and play on the Pro Bowl field and were able to attend the Pro Bowl game,” Ferragonio said. “It was a great experience.”

The tryouts were held in conjunction with the USA Football Women's World Games and player camp.

Many of the country's top head and positional coaches hosted the event to, according to the USA Football website, “teach the sport of American Football to any female in the world who wants to improve her skills and become a better, safer football player.”

“The camp has grown so much,” Ferragonio said. “The first one in Dallas a couple of years ago, there were 70 players from seven countries. It has tripled in size since then. It has helped raise awareness of the game all over the world. Players can take their knowledge of the game back to their home countries and start grassroots effort to grow the game. All the girls were super excited to learn from the coaches and some of the players in the U.S. who have played the game for a while.”

Approximately 250 players from 21 countries attended the camp, which included a series of games at the end. The games were broken down based on experience level, from beginner to advanced.

Ferragonio played in the advanced game with a group of offensive linemen from Sweden.

“They are very advanced, strong, tough and talented players,” she said.

Through a mentor program at the camp, Ferragonio said she has gotten close to a 21-year old offensive lineman from Brazil.

“She plays on a men's team in Brazil because there are no women's teams,” Ferragonio said.

“She was the only one from Brazil to attend the camp. She was so excited to get there and play and be among other women football players. We still keep in touch. It will be great to see the progress she makes for women's football in Brazil.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.