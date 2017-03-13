Canon-McMillan grad Chishko to battle for NCAA title

Not too long ago, if a person wanted to make a name for himself, the advice he was given was to, “Head west young man.”

Penn-Trafford area resident and Virginia Tech wrestling standout Solomon Chishko is heading west, and he's looking to make a name for himself.

More specifically, Chishko's heading to the “Gateway to the West,” where in the shadows of the country's most famous arch, the redshirt sophomore will take his No. 6 ranking into St. Louis' Scottrade Center for the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.

“It's exciting,” said Chishko, who will compete in the 149-pound weight class. “I went to (the 2016 national championships in) New York last year, and I was an All-American there. I placed sixth last season (at 141 pounds).”

The top D-I wrestlers from 10 weight classes will enter the former home of the St. Louis Rams on Thursday and instead of tackles, they'll be looking for technical falls as 10 wrestlers will look to emerge two days later as national champions.

“There's nothing else like the national tourney,” said Chishko, whose brother, Job, is a standout wrestler for Penn-Trafford. “You have to make weight three days in a row. Everyone there is a competitor, and you have to be ready to go. So many people are watching, and the whole year builds up to it.”

In a true stroke of irony, Chishko made his way to St. Louis three years ago when the NCAA championship tourney rolled through the Scottrade Center but as a redshirt freshman sitting in the stands. Chishko wrestled unattached from the Virginia Tech program during his redshirt freshman season.

Chishko (21-3) punched his ticket to St. Louis with his 12-7 decision over North Carolina's Troy Heilman to win the ACC tournament title March 4 in Raleigh, N.C. Chishko, who was the top seed, never trailed the No. 3-seeded Heilman.

“He seems like he gets better and better as the season goes on,” said Virginia Tech interim coach Tony Robie, an Erie native and two-time All American wrestler at Edinboro. “He's wrestling pretty well right now. He's a got a way of finding ways to win. Solomon is a winner and has been a winner his whole life. He knows how to get his hand raised.”

Robie heard all about Chishko before the 2014 Canon-McMillan grad donned a Big Mac singlet. Young wrestlers from Western Pennsylvania are some of the hottest commodities in all of college wrestling, he said. Robie remembers Chishko breaking onto the WPIAL wrestling scene as a freshman.

“Solomon is a guy that people talked about even before he got to high school,” said Robie, who finished his career at Edinboro with a 126-23 record. “He burst onto the scene pretty quick when he got to high school. He stepped right in and he was very consistent in high school, and that's what we've seen here and (what) we know (of him).”

While his college rivals are a considerable step up from high school days, Chishko attributes his success to competing in WPIAL Class AAA wrestling, where as a junior and senior he walked out of Hershey's Giant Center as the state champion in the 145-pound weight class.

“I attribute a lot of my success in growing up in the area I did,” Chishko said. “Once you go into college, it really doesn't matter what you did in high school. If you were good in Pa., chances are everybody will know who you are.”

It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Chishko this season. He had a few slip-ups along the way. Two of his three losses came at the Las Vegas Invitational in December where he lost in the quarterfinals and consolation rounds. But some literal and figurative growing pains were almost a certainty as he made the leap from 141- to the 149-pound class to start the season.

“It's definitely a transition. There's a lot of differences,” Chishko said. “I had to get stronger and change my style a little bit. Lift more (weights) and focus on getting better (rather) than cutting as much weight. I had some up and downs early on, but right now I think I transitioned well.”

Chishko will get his chance to make another run at a championship when he meets No. 7 Max Thomsen (26-9) of Northern Iowa in the first round Thursday morning.

“Solomon's ready to go, and I'm not in the least bit concerned,” Robie said. “He's wrestled in big events his entire life. It's just a matter of Solomon going out and wrestling on the attack. If he brings his A- game, Solomon will be just fine.”

