Franklin Regional grad Smith eyes NCAA wrestling title

David Golebiewski | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Bucknell athletics
Franklin Regional graduate Tyler Smith, a 141-pounder at Bucknell, advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in 2017.
Bucknell athletics
Virginia Tech athletics
Canon-McMillan grad Solomon Chishko, a Virginia Tech wrestler, is headed to the 2017 NCAA championships.

Updated 2 minutes ago

At Franklin Regional, Tyler Smith saw wrestling excellence and inspiration everywhere he turned.

There was Nico Megaludis, who went on to win an NCAA championship at Penn State and is making a run at the Olympics. There were the Joshes — Maruca and Shields, now top talents at Arizona State. And as he neared graduation, Smith saw the promise of an up-and-comer named Spencer Lee, arguably the top high school wrestler in the nation.

“Franklin Regional has one of the greatest wrestling programs in the country,” says Smith, now a junior at Bucknell. “It's the coaching and camaraderie at all levels, from youth to high school. Guys develop leadership skills, and pass them on.”

Smith, who has been pinning opponents since his dad introduced him to the sport at age 4, is himself a part of Franklin Regional wrestling lore. He compiled a 158-21 record for the Panthers, while winning four section championships and a state title as a junior in 2013. He has translated that success to the collegiate level, as the 141-pounder has a 75-29 career record for Bucknell, a Patriot League School in Lewisburg.

Now, Smith is looking to etch his name in history by winning a title at the NCAA Division I Championships, Thursday-Saturday in St. Louis. This is Smith's third time qualifying for the tournament.

“My goal is to dominate opponents and become a national champion,” Smith said. “The NCAAs will propel me to wrestle at my best.”

Bucknell wrestling coach Dan Wirnsberger knows a thing or two about thriving in high-pressure matches. A three-time All-American at Michigan State, Wirnsberger emerged as the Big Ten champion and NCAA runner-up at 158 pounds back in 1995.

“What I share with Tyler and the other guys is that the development process — what you do during the spring and summer leading into the season — will determine the results that you have,” Wirnsberger said. “That work is what gives you the chance to be an All-American, a conference champion, an NCAA champion. In March, it's pay day; it's time to collect the reward for all of your hard work.”

He marvels at the progress Smith has made since arriving at Bucknell.

“Tyler has developed and matured every year, both as an individual and teammate,” Wirnsberger said. “I have been coaching for 21 years at the Division I level, and he's one of the most talented wrestlers that I've ever been around.”

Smith's junior year got off to a turbulent start, but he rebounded. He reeled off eight consecutive wins at one point late in the season, while finishing with a 28-8 record. He also won a title at the Navy Classic in Annapolis, taking down a few higher-ranked opponents on his way to a perfect 4-0 tournament.

“Early on, I was just in some sloppy positions technically and made some silly mistakes,” Smith said. “Throughout the season, I tightened up everything and started winning consistently. I feel like I'm on a hot streak right now, and I'm ready to get after it.”

Wirnsberger believes Smith has what it takes to reach new heights in St. Louis.

“Tyler has the ability, and he has the confidence in his abilities,” Wirnsberger said. “He just has to focus. It's a three-day tournament, and it can be a grind. So many guys get caught up in the pressure of the tournament. You can't get caught up in being a spectator or overthinking matters. If he focuses and stays aggressive, the results will take care of themselves.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.

