Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Greensburg YMCA Stingrays headed to state swim meet

Karen Kadilak | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
Submitted
Greensburg YMCA swim qualifiers include, from left, Nick Bognar, Luke Mayo, Ethan Greenley, George Horey, Patton Graziano and Kaden Faychak.
Submitted
Greensburg YMCA swimmer Patton Graziano
Submitted
Greensburg YMCA swimmer Kaden Faychak
Submitted
Members of the Greensburg YMCA Cadet swimming group include in front, from left, coach Kevin Faychak, coach Kristin Spadafora, Nick Bognar, Ethan Greenley, George Horey, Kaden Faychak, head coach Dave Paul; in back, coach William Salathe, Luke Mayo, Patton Graziano and coach Kim Graziano.

Updated less than a minute ago

After rewriting the record book at districts, an individual and a relay from the Greensburg YMCA swim team will be among favorites at the Pennsylvania YMCA swimming championship meet March 24-26 at Penn State.

Kaden Faychak, a fifth-grader in the Elizabeth Forward School District, is seeded first in the boys 10-and-under 50-yard breaststroke (35.43 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 17.62 seconds) events.

He broke meet records in both at the Pennsylvania West district championship March 10-12 at Penn State.

The boys 10-and-under 200 medley relay of Patton Graziano, Faychak, George Horey and Luke Mayo is a top seed (2:14.62) and set a district meet record, as well.

“I was hoping I would do well, but you never know,” Faychak said. “I worked hard training (from) September to now.”

Faychak and Horey are in their first year with the Stingrays after the Greensburg and Wilmerding teams merged.

“This immediately made us a good relay (and) has made the medals so much fun,” said Mayo, a fifth-grader in the Hempfield School District.

“They have goals (and) one of (their) goals was to place where they did in that relay,” Stingrays coach Dave Paul said, referring to all members.

Graziano, a fifth-grader in the Penn-Trafford School District, placed first in the boys 10-and-under 50 freestyle (28.03), 50 backstroke (32.47) and 100 backstroke (1:08.67). His time in the 100 backstroke was a meet record.

“I was a little disappointed I swam faster in the relay than in my individual 50 back event, but I know I can go faster than my seed time at states,” he said. “I hope to be a state champion.”

Stingrays assistant coach Kim Graziano was not surprised by her son's and Faychak's success.

“Both have good technique and work hard,” she said. “(They are) very, very good technicians.”

“They pay attention to details,” Paul said.

Also qualifying for the state meet were Mikayla Bisignani, Reegan Brown, Billy Crites, Cole Dombrosky, Kole Faychak, Nicholas Graziano, Brooke Himich, Arielle Johnson, Krista Polanofsky, Abby Sharp and Ryan Tucker.

The Stingrays were Western Pennsylvania YMCA Swim League Southeast Section A champion this season.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.