Greensburg YMCA Stingrays headed to state swim meet

After rewriting the record book at districts, an individual and a relay from the Greensburg YMCA swim team will be among favorites at the Pennsylvania YMCA swimming championship meet March 24-26 at Penn State.

Kaden Faychak, a fifth-grader in the Elizabeth Forward School District, is seeded first in the boys 10-and-under 50-yard breaststroke (35.43 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 17.62 seconds) events.

He broke meet records in both at the Pennsylvania West district championship March 10-12 at Penn State.

The boys 10-and-under 200 medley relay of Patton Graziano, Faychak, George Horey and Luke Mayo is a top seed (2:14.62) and set a district meet record, as well.

“I was hoping I would do well, but you never know,” Faychak said. “I worked hard training (from) September to now.”

Faychak and Horey are in their first year with the Stingrays after the Greensburg and Wilmerding teams merged.

“This immediately made us a good relay (and) has made the medals so much fun,” said Mayo, a fifth-grader in the Hempfield School District.

“They have goals (and) one of (their) goals was to place where they did in that relay,” Stingrays coach Dave Paul said, referring to all members.

Graziano, a fifth-grader in the Penn-Trafford School District, placed first in the boys 10-and-under 50 freestyle (28.03), 50 backstroke (32.47) and 100 backstroke (1:08.67). His time in the 100 backstroke was a meet record.

“I was a little disappointed I swam faster in the relay than in my individual 50 back event, but I know I can go faster than my seed time at states,” he said. “I hope to be a state champion.”

Stingrays assistant coach Kim Graziano was not surprised by her son's and Faychak's success.

“Both have good technique and work hard,” she said. “(They are) very, very good technicians.”

“They pay attention to details,” Paul said.

Also qualifying for the state meet were Mikayla Bisignani, Reegan Brown, Billy Crites, Cole Dombrosky, Kole Faychak, Nicholas Graziano, Brooke Himich, Arielle Johnson, Krista Polanofsky, Abby Sharp and Ryan Tucker.

The Stingrays were Western Pennsylvania YMCA Swim League Southeast Section A champion this season.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.