As they did at Greensburg Salem, Oberdorf sisters excel at Marist

Jayne Oberdorf got a late start playing softball, but once she picked up the sport around the age of 11, her younger sister, Claire, was with her every step of the way.

In the backyard, when Jayne practiced pitching, Claire was her catcher.

At Greensburg Salem, the sisters led the Golden Lions to the 2013 WPIAL Class AAA championship, the lone district title in program history, and multiple appearances in the PIAA playoffs.

“Claire just knows me so well, and I know her so well,” Jayne said. “She's caught all my pitching lessons. She knows when I get frustrated. We push each other.”

They even were spotted at the same travel league tournament by Marist coach Joe Ausanio, who immediately began recruiting the sister act. When Jayne arrived at Marist for the 2013-14 season, Ausanio took every opportunity to speak with Claire, who is two years younger and also was a standout basketball player at Greensburg Salem.

“As soon as I saw both play, I liked both of them a lot,” Ausanio said. “Once Jayne signed, I never stopped recruiting Claire. Every time she came to visit her sister, I was like, ‘Come on, don't you want to play softball with your sister?' ”

Ausanio's persistence paid off. Claire wanted to play basketball in college, but when softball yielded more opportunities, she chose Marist. Together, the Oberdorf sisters helped the team to its best season last year.

“We had so much fun together in high school,” Jayne said. “We're just blessed to be able to do it again in college. It is kind of unusual. I guess we're a package deal.”

With Jayne on the mound and Claire in the infield, Marist won a program record 45 games in 2016, reached the NCAA Tournament, won its second Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season title and also won the conference tournament.

Jayne Oberdorf was tournament MVP and MAAC Pitcher of the Year. She went 16-4 with a 2.02 ERA, leading the MAAC in ERA for a second consecutive year. In 132 innings, she struck out 120 and allowed an opposition batting average of .213. She pitched her first collegiate no-hitter April 17 against Quinnipiac.

Claire Oberdorf was the conference rookie of the year and made the National Fastpitch Coaches' Association Top 10 freshman list. Both earned NFCA first-team All-Region honors. Despite missing the first 10 games of the season because she earned a starting spot on the women's basketball team as a walk-on, Claire led the Red Foxes in batting average (.376) and slugging percentage (.638). She hit seven home runs with 39 RBIs and 37 runs. Her impact was so immediate, MAAC coaches tabbed her as conference co-player of the year this preseason.

“The whole season was an amazing experience,” Claire said. “It was definitely a team effort. We had a great lineup, a great team and Jayne pitched her heart out. We accomplished a lot, and we got what we deserved.”

Things changed this season.

Last year created added expectations, and Jayne, a senior, is looking into master's programs for business finance and coaching positions.

Ausanio said Jayne will go down as “one of the top pitchers ever at Marist,” and she is still pitching well for the Red Foxes, who recently completed a 10-game stint in Hawaii. She's 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 10 appearances as Marist prepares for the start of conference play.

But Claire isn't backing her in the infield because she suffered a left knee injury at the end of basketball season. The starting point guard, Claire tried to block a shot in the quarterfinals of the MAAC tournament and knew something was wrong. She's uncertain if she'll be ready for basketball season next year but plans to be ready for softball in 2018.

“It's definitely hard not being able to physically compete, but it gives me time to focus and push her all the time,” Claire said. “She's a great pitcher and a great leader. It's been fun to watch her pitch.”

