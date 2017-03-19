Pine-Richland youth wrestler claims state title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cole Spencer has yet to enter the halls of Pine-Richland High School as a student, but the eighth-grader already is making noise on the wrestling mat as a representative of the school district.

On March 5 at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling junior high state tournament at Cambria County War Memorial Arena in Johnstown, Spencer became the first wrestler from the Pine-Richland area to take first place.

Spencer tore through his competition in the 147-pound weight class, pinning his first two opponents in less than a minute before winning his third match via major decision.

The eighth-grader pinned his semifinal opponent before earning a 9-2 victory in the final round to be crowned champ.

Spencer estimates his record on the year to be about 70-2 and said the experience of wrestling in last year's state tournament helped him achieve success in this year's event.

“I was there last year, and last year, I'd never seen a lot of the kids I was wrestling before. This year, I was a little more familiar with them and I did way better,” Spencer said.

“This year is probably the best I've done, and it's all just gearing up for high school next year. It'll be a big change next year, being on the younger end of things.”

Mike Heinl, who serves as the Spencer's coach at the OMP Wrestling Club, describes the junior high state champ as a mean, technical wrestler who is determined to rack up points against his opponents.

But Heinl said Spencer didn't necessarily arrive at his success naturally. Rather, the young grappler had to earn every bit of his accomplishments through hard work.

“I've coached Cole since he was about 7 or 8 years old. Cole is one of those wrestlers where the success didn't come right away. He worked extremely hard, and it's great to see him now having success,” Heinl said.

“He used to struggle against some of the other kids at the club, and every year he'd come back in the room and work hard to close that gap. Now, he's passing up all of those kids that used to beat him. He's a dominant wrestler for his age in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Spencer also plays quarterback for his eighth-grade Pine-Richland football team and said he hopes to continue his career in football and wrestling at the high school level.

Next, he will wrestle at the PJW youth state tournament this week in Wilkes-Barre.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.