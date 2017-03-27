Sewickley Valley YMCA SeaDragons swimmers compete to state meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 10-year-old Sewickley girl picked up the only medals earned by the Sewickley Valley YMCA youth swim team at the state championship meet March 24-26 at Penn State.

Emily Connors finished in the top six in all three of the events in which she competed individually.

“It was a good meet,” she said. “I was a bit disappointed in a few of my finishes, but very happy about placing second in my 50 fly.

“I'm very proud to have made the podium in each of my individual races.”

Connors came in second in the girls 10-and-under 50-yard butterfly (31.05 seconds), fourth in the 50 freestyle (28.56) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1 minute, 12.47 seconds) events.

She anchored the 200 freestyle relay of Poppy Roig, Ellie Cain and McKenna Houser that was 10th (2:05.13).

“I've put in a lot of work and my coaches have really helped me work on small details to make it all come together,” said Connors, a fifth grader in the Quaker Valley School District. “They have believed in me the whole way (through) the season, and have pushed me that much harder because of it.”

Cain scored individually by finishing 10th in the 50 freestyle (35.45) and 11th in the 200 individual medley (1:16.72.).

The SeaDragons placed 13th of the 36 Cadets girls teams that tallied points.

Hannah Fetterolf came in 13th in the girls 11-12 50 butterfly (29.39) and barely missed scoring in her age group The SeaDragons qualified at the West District meet earlier this month at Penn State.

Also competing at that meet were Marideth Hull, Clara Brooks, Georgia Cox, Ella Fuener, Thomas Fuener, Margaret Getty, Susanna Getty, Becca Glass, Kirsten Hare, Brady Hull, Brianna Klatzkin, Claire Kuzma, Kacey Lavelle, Megan McNellis, Raeffon Ruskin, Emma Smith, Ryan Steinfurth, Jack Terrell, Alex Wagner and Halle Wagner.

“It was exciting to have so many swimmers improve and qualify for the district championships,” SeaDragons first-year coach Ashley Vranick said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.