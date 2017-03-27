Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Sewickley Valley YMCA SeaDragons swimmers compete to state meet

Karen Kadilak | Monday, March 27, 2017, 7:22 p.m.
Submitted
From left, Ellie Cain, Emily Connors, Marideth Hull and McKenna Houser qualified for the 2017 state meet for Sewickley YMCA swimming.
Submitted
Sewickley YMCA swimmer Emily Connors qualified for the 2017 state meet.

Updated 1 hour ago

A 10-year-old Sewickley girl picked up the only medals earned by the Sewickley Valley YMCA youth swim team at the state championship meet March 24-26 at Penn State.

Emily Connors finished in the top six in all three of the events in which she competed individually.

“It was a good meet,” she said. “I was a bit disappointed in a few of my finishes, but very happy about placing second in my 50 fly.

“I'm very proud to have made the podium in each of my individual races.”

Connors came in second in the girls 10-and-under 50-yard butterfly (31.05 seconds), fourth in the 50 freestyle (28.56) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1 minute, 12.47 seconds) events.

She anchored the 200 freestyle relay of Poppy Roig, Ellie Cain and McKenna Houser that was 10th (2:05.13).

“I've put in a lot of work and my coaches have really helped me work on small details to make it all come together,” said Connors, a fifth grader in the Quaker Valley School District. “They have believed in me the whole way (through) the season, and have pushed me that much harder because of it.”

Cain scored individually by finishing 10th in the 50 freestyle (35.45) and 11th in the 200 individual medley (1:16.72.).

The SeaDragons placed 13th of the 36 Cadets girls teams that tallied points.

Hannah Fetterolf came in 13th in the girls 11-12 50 butterfly (29.39) and barely missed scoring in her age group The SeaDragons qualified at the West District meet earlier this month at Penn State.

Also competing at that meet were Marideth Hull, Clara Brooks, Georgia Cox, Ella Fuener, Thomas Fuener, Margaret Getty, Susanna Getty, Becca Glass, Kirsten Hare, Brady Hull, Brianna Klatzkin, Claire Kuzma, Kacey Lavelle, Megan McNellis, Raeffon Ruskin, Emma Smith, Ryan Steinfurth, Jack Terrell, Alex Wagner and Halle Wagner.

“It was exciting to have so many swimmers improve and qualify for the district championships,” SeaDragons first-year coach Ashley Vranick said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.