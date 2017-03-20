Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Norwin Rams, Norwin PAL combine to form Knights Youth Football Organization

William Whalen | Monday, March 20, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

For more than 20 years, children in the North Huntington and Irwin communities had to make a tough decision when it came to playing youth football — the Norwin Rams or Norwin PAL.

The choice just became a lot simpler. After three years of discussions and planning, last month the organizations showed the ultimate sign of solidarity by voting unanimously to come together and form the Knights Youth Football Organization.

“We felt this year was the right year to make the move,” KYFO board president Jon Pons said. “It reignited excitement of football in the Norwin community. One month into the merger, and things are going very well and smooth.”

Pons, a 1998 South Allegheny grad who grew up in Glassport, got involved with the Norwin Rams six years ago. He asked a simple question: Why are there two youth organizations?

“The most common thing I heard when I moved here was, ‘That's the way we've always done it,' ” Pons said.

Pons enlisted the help of Allan Bilinsky and Norwin PAL (Police Athletic League) football representative Dan Turkowski to open discussions and facilitate the process of leadership approval.

Norwin was one of the few communities in Western Pennsylvania to support two youth football organizations. Based on the combined enrollment numbers of last year's organizations, KYFO has the potential to dress around 150 football players and 130 cheerleaders.

KYFO will don the blue, white and Vegas gold colors of Norwin High School and compete in the Washington/Greene Youth Football League. The Rams competed in the WGYFL, and its oldest team played in the Division I championship game the last four years. The Rams won two titles over that time.

KYFO will play its home games at Norwin Knights Stadium.

The WGYFL is structured much like the WPIAL: It breaks teams into classes to create a competitive balance. It is the largest youth football league in Western Pennsylvania, boasting more than 70 teams from 23 communities.

With the 2017 signup period opening in the coming weeks, Pons foresees the potential to dress two teams in some age groups. He hopes that with good numbers, the program can give more players game experience.

“The (WGYFL) promotes that, and we're excited about the possibility that we can do that,” Pons said. “It's a numbers game.”

Pons has received nothing but positive feedback from Norwin varsity football coach Dave Brozeski.

“I think (Brozeski) does things for the right reasons,” Pons said. “His big saying is ‘Norwin Pride,' and he really wants to have kids have pride when they put that Norwin jersey on.”

But at the end of the day, it was always about bringing a community together for one common cause — the athletes.

“It's been a long and windy road, but I think we're ending in a really good place,” Pons said.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.