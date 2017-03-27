Holiday Park youth to play for U.S. Kids Golf title

Inspiration comes in many forms and when one least expects it. Four years ago, 10-year-old Holiday Park resident Tim Pease picked up a Nintendo Wii remote controller and played a round of Wii Sports Golf and was immediately hooked on the sport.

Yes, that's right, a video game ignited the Holiday Park Elementary fourth-grader's passion to pursue golf, and he is doing quite well.

After winning the 2016 Pittsburgh U.S. Kids local fall tour in the 9-year-old age group, his game turned international as he qualified to compete against 150 10-year olds in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship on Aug. 3-6 at Pinehurst Resort.

“I'm trying to prepare to my full potential,” said Pease. “I'm trying to (improve) my putting, long game, my mentality and my confidence.”

The white rectangular plastic Wii controller will go down in history as the first “golf club” Pease picked up.

“(Nintendo Wii) changed my life,” said Pease, who devotes 40 hours a week to the sport. “It got me into the mindset of golf, and it was really influencing because it would tell my distance and how far the ball it went.”

After a year of practicing on the Wii, his father, Darin, took Tim to Plum's Stoney Creek Golf Center where he met swing coach Josh Schreckengost. The coach said he wasn't prepared for what he was about to witness.

“The very first time I met him, at the very first lesson, I asked him to hit balls outside,” said Schreckengost, who also coaches the Oakland Catholic varsity golf team. “I asked him to hit balls at this purple flag we have, and he actually hit (his first) three balls at it and hit the flag three times. I was like, ‘This kid is a natural.' He was only 8 at the time, and I was really impressed.”

The purple flag was 54 yards away.

Pease's progression through the ranks of the U.S. Kids Golf local Pittsburgh tour has been arcing upward from the beginning. He finished his first tournament season by winning the 2015 local fall tour end-of-season tourney by shooting a 50, in the snow, at Ford City's Lenape Heights Golf Resort and finished in third overall in points.

“I learned that you can never get mad at yourself and just smile when you hit a bad shot,” said Pease. “It was in the past, and you just have to move on.”

Pease, who names Jordan Spieth as his favorite pro golfer, traveled to Cleveland last spring and battled challenging courses and conditions to earn three top-five finishes.

“He has pretty much a natural swing,” Schreckengost said. “We haven't done a whole bunch of changes (with it). It's been literally working on the fundamentals and the mental (part of the sport). He's going to be a really good one once he gets his putting down.”

Pease isn't lacking in confidence and ambition. His brother, Alex, worked security at the 116th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club and asked his little brother if he'd like to work the Open when it returns to Oakmont in 2025. Pease, who will be a few weeks removed from graduating high school then, responded, “No. I'm going to play there.”

“He loves to do this, and I wouldn't be surprised if something big happens down the road for him,” Schreckengost said. “He's a natural talent, and he loves what he's doing. It's really cool to see.”

