Penn Hills grad Campbell transferring to Ohio State

After capturing his first ACC wrestling championship and making an appearance at the NCAA Tournament, Pitt sophomore Te'Shan Campbell announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State to finish out his final two years of eligibility.

Campbell, a Penn Hills graduate, finished his sophomore season with a 20-2 regular-season record and captured the ACC title at 165 pounds.

“I wanted to put myself in the best position to reach my fullest potential. I felt going to Ohio State will allow me to do that,” he said. “I felt like it was an opportunity that was there and wasn't going to last forever. I got two more years left so it's now or never.”

After Pitt's wrestling coach, Jason Peters, was fired in mid-January, Campbell requested his release and received interest from Ohio State to fill the Buckeyes' void at the class immediately.

Campbell visited Ohio State a week after capturing the ACC title in early March. Campbell wanted to make sure he and his Pitt teammates remained focused on the national tournament before making his transfer public.

“I don't feel like Pitt let me down or anything. I just had an opportunity to put myself in a better situation,” he said. “I don't regret going to Pitt. All I know is Pitt and I'm thankful for being able to wrestle for Pitt. It opened up my eyes to a lot of opportunities. I have done things that I have never thought or imagined coming out of high school.”

The chance to join an elite wrestling program such as Ohio States still seems unreal to Campbell, as he reflects to his time in high school.

“It's a blessing because these opportunities never come. For me to get a chance and opportunity to wrestle for an elite program like Ohio State and put them in a position to win nationals is just a blessing,” Campbell said.

“Coming out of high school, I didn't make the state tournament until my senior year but for me to be at one the best wrestling programs in the country is just crazy to me.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.