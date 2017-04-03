Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Eden Christian grad finds indoor track success at Allegheny

Karen Kadilak | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Allegheny athletics
Eden Christian grad Carter Smith is a runner at Allegheny.

Updated 4 hours ago

After a successful indoor season, Eden Christian graduate Carter Smith is eager take to the outdoors for the Allegheny men's track team.

Smith, a junior, earned his first conference title by taking first place in the 3,000-meter run (8 minutes, 46.23 seconds) in the North Coast Athletic Conference indoor championship meet. He was third in the 5,000 (15:21.55) and made all-conference in both events.

“Although the event I won is not specifically an outdoor track event, it will definitely help me,” said Smith. “The training from indoor track builds on itself and serves as the base mileage for outdoor track.

“We do not have summer to get a large base of mileage for track like we do in cross country, so the high mileage in January and February is vital to performance in April and May. Racing in indoor track not only gives you confidence when you perform well, but gives you more experience racing.”

Gators assistant coach Ben Mourer said he believes Smith is poised for his best outdoor season.

“We'll be focusing on the 5K (in cross country) and 1,500 (in track),” Mourer said. “Last year, he had the 51st-best 5K time in the nation. We'll be looking to improve on his time and on his national standing. The top 22 qualify for the national championships, and that is certainly on our radar.”

Smith said he will have to shave about 5 and 15 seconds off his times in the 1,500 and 5K, respectively, to make the NCAA Division III championships.

Smith was not surprised by his victory in the conference indoor meet.

“The race started out slow because it was the last distance event,” said Smith, an economics major. “I knew it was going to be a sit-and-kick race because almost all of the competitors had run other distance races that weekend.

“I was confident I would have to kick to win it at the end, so I relaxed at the pace the other athletes set.”

Mourer was impressed by Smith's performance.

“Carter's victory was great in that the day before, his 5K race did not go the way he had wanted,” Mourer said. “He was disappointed with both his time and his third-place finish, but Carter fought off any negative thoughts during the last three laps of the 3k and ran away from the field.”

Smith, the 2013 WPIAL Class AA cross country champion, has taken a shine to track.

“I prefer the team aspect of cross country, but there is something about racing on a track (and) seeing your competitors and running alongside them the whole time (that) is a lot of fun,” he said. “It makes for a more dramatic race.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

