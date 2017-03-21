High school scores, schedules for March 21, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Pine-Richland 65, Carlisle 60
Reading 57, Archbishop Ryan 51
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Reading vs. Pine-Richland at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday's result
Archbishop Wood 68, Abington Heights 57
Championship
Friday's schedule
Archbishop Wood vs. Meadville at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Imhotep 60, Nanticoke 23
Strong Vincent 73, Quaker Valley 64
Championship
Imhotep vs. Strong Vincent at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday's result
Neumann-Goretti 76, Del-Valley Charter 47
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Neumann-Goretti vs. Lincoln Park at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Constitution 73, Math, Civics & Sciences 68 (OT)
Sewickley Academy 50, Bishop Canevin 48
Championship
Friday's schedule
Constitution vs. Sewickley Academy at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Girard College vs. Kennedy Catholic at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.
Girls
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Boyertown vs. North Allegheny at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Archbishop Wood 56, Susquehannock 41
Trinity 61, South Fayette 51
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Archbishop Wood vs. Trinity at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Bethlehem Catholic 34, Gwynedd Mercy 15
Villa Maria 62, Lancaster Catholic 50
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Maria at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Bishop Canevin 43, West Shamokin 39
Neumann-Goretti 63, York Catholic 42
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Neumann-Goretti vs. Bishop Canevin at Giant Center, Hershey, noon
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday's result
Minersville 47, Mahanoy Area 32
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Minersville vs. Bishop McCort at Giant Center, Hershey, noon
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Juniata Valley 46, Bishop Carroll 33
Lebanon Catholic 41, Jenkinstown 37
Friday's schedule
Lebanon Catholic vs. Juniata Valley at Giant Center, Hershey, noon
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Wednesday's schedule
Central Catholic vs. Peters Township at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Tuesday's result
Plum 6, Latrobe 1
Class A
Championship
Tuesday's result
Franklin Regional 6, Indiana 1
Division II
Championship
Wednesday's schedule
Meadville vs. Carrick at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Class AAA
Section 2
Hampton 5, Shaler 0
Nonsection
Blackhawk 5, Mars 0
Fox Chapel 5, Pine-Richland 0
Peters Township 4, Allderdice 1
