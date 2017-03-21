Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High school scores, schedules for March 21, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Pine-Richland 65, Carlisle 60

Reading 57, Archbishop Ryan 51

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Reading vs. Pine-Richland at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday's result

Archbishop Wood 68, Abington Heights 57

Championship

Friday's schedule

Archbishop Wood vs. Meadville at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Imhotep 60, Nanticoke 23

Strong Vincent 73, Quaker Valley 64

Championship

Imhotep vs. Strong Vincent at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday's result

Neumann-Goretti 76, Del-Valley Charter 47

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti vs. Lincoln Park at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Constitution 73, Math, Civics & Sciences 68 (OT)

Sewickley Academy 50, Bishop Canevin 48

Championship

Friday's schedule

Constitution vs. Sewickley Academy at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Girard College vs. Kennedy Catholic at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.

Girls

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Boyertown vs. North Allegheny at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Archbishop Wood 56, Susquehannock 41

Trinity 61, South Fayette 51

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Archbishop Wood vs. Trinity at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Bethlehem Catholic 34, Gwynedd Mercy 15

Villa Maria 62, Lancaster Catholic 50

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Maria at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Bishop Canevin 43, West Shamokin 39

Neumann-Goretti 63, York Catholic 42

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti vs. Bishop Canevin at Giant Center, Hershey, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday's result

Minersville 47, Mahanoy Area 32

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Minersville vs. Bishop McCort at Giant Center, Hershey, noon

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Juniata Valley 46, Bishop Carroll 33

Lebanon Catholic 41, Jenkinstown 37

Friday's schedule

Lebanon Catholic vs. Juniata Valley at Giant Center, Hershey, noon

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

Central Catholic vs. Peters Township at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Tuesday's result

Plum 6, Latrobe 1

Class A

Championship

Tuesday's result

Franklin Regional 6, Indiana 1

Division II

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

Meadville vs. Carrick at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Class AAA

Section 2

Hampton 5, Shaler 0

Nonsection

Blackhawk 5, Mars 0

Fox Chapel 5, Pine-Richland 0

Peters Township 4, Allderdice 1

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

