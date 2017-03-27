Armstrong Arrows to play for national title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ryan Mickey and Ashton Adamek are looking forward to their first trip to Texas.

Although, the two Penn-Trafford students are going there for the ice and cold, rather than the sun and heat. They play for the Armstrong Arrows ice hockey team slated to compete at the USA Hockey Youth Tier-II 16-Under National Championship in Frisco, Texas, which runs from April 6-9.

“I am very excited to play in it,” Mickey said.

“It's been a long road, but it's been a really fun time with the guys,” Adamek said. “The goal for the team was to go to nationals. I honestly feel like we're going to win it.”

The Arrows, based out of Kittanning's Belmont Complex, earned a trip to Texas by claiming the Mid-Am district Tier-II state championship March 19 for the second year in a row.

“It was a great feeling being with my team to celebrate that,” Mickey said.

For Mickey, a freshman, and Adamek, a sophomore, this is their first season with the organization. Six other first-year players joined 12 returners from last year's title team.

“The guys from last year, before we won the state title, all they talked about was how great you feel when you win a state title and winning nationals is even better,” Adamek said. “It speaks a lot to me. If I win that, it'll probably be one of the best accomplishments of my life.”

Armstrong beat the Erie Lions (9-1), Pittsburgh Predators (8-2), Mid-State Mustangs (4-0) and Pittsburgh Vipers (5-4) to win the title.

“That (championship game) was really scary,” Adamek said. “You have to go out and fight for every second. We held them off, fortunately.”

The Arrows, who draw players from Butler, Kittanning, Sarver, Gibsonia, Ford City and Pittsburgh as well, turned their attention to nationals, where they fell in the championship game a year ago.

“Everybody that came back to the team this year, they knew what the goal was. The new guys followed right along. It wasn't easy to get back, but the goal is to go there and win it,” Armstrong coach Lee Grafton said. “Everyone pushed themselves to get back to where they are now.”

Armstrong (46-8-5) enters the tournament ranked eighth nationally.

“We started out third and dropped down to 15th,” Adamek said. “We've been making our way back up the rankings. I believe we can beat the No. 1 team.”

Mickey is a forward and skates on a line with Brandon Will and Nick Benvenuti.

“I love working with my two partners on my line,” he said. “We are extremely focused right now. Just hearing from the players who were on the team last year, they said how upsetting it was to get so far and lose. They've told us what we need to do down there. We're ready to go in and win.”

Adamek is a defenseman. He played high school hockey for Penn-Trafford, as well.

“I've gotten a lot smarter. I feel a lot more confident on the ice. I feel like a better player, overall. Our coach pushes us hard and we push ourselves hard to get the goals we want,” he said. “These guys are like brothers. The team has done pretty much everything I can ask from them. We've dropped two bad games, but we came back stronger winning the state title. I want to win nationals for these guys.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.