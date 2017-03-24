Freeport grad Kepple hoping to play for NA3HL title

Hunter Kepple was starting to look ahead to the summer with his NA3HL junior hockey season winding down and his team, the Southern Tier Xpress, at the bottom of the league standings.

It looked as if Kepple's junior hockey career was on the verge of being finished, but that changed when he received a text in early February from Xpress coach Jeff Crouse about the possibility of being traded to Binghamton (N.Y.), the top team in the Northeast Conference.

Kepple, a Freeport graduate, accepted the trade, and now his offseason plans are on hold. Instead of being back at home, he's a weekend series win away from playing for a national championship.

Binghamton plays Jersey Shore in a best-of-three series for the Northeast championship this weekend, with the winner moving on to the NA3HL national championship March 29-April 2 in Romeoville, Ill. The NA3HL final pits eight regional winners against each other in a round-robin tournament, and the winner receives the Silver Cup.

“It's been a pretty crazy few weeks,” said Kepple, who joined Southern Tier before the 2015-16 season. “I thought the trade deadline was a couple weeks passed already, so I wasn't expecting to get traded. I played a weekend series against Roc City and then Sunday rolled around and my coach texted me about my thoughts on being traded, so I was taken aback by it to be honest.

“My coach (Crouse) was really professional about it. Some coaches don't give you an opportunity to say yes or no to a trade, they just trade you right away, but he gave me a heads-up. I knew Binghamton was an elite team in this league. They only had one loss, so I was definitely interested. Monday came and I was traded.”

Kepple, 20, caught the eye of Binghamton because of his size — he's listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds — and his ability to play a physical style of hockey.

Kepple also has chipped in on the score sheet, putting up three goals and four assists in a 2-0 playoff series sweep of Roc City last weekend.

“He's been great for us,” Binghamton coach Chris Laganiere said of Kepple, who had nine goals and 12 assists in 37 regular-season games with Southern Tier and Binghamton. “He's a great locker room guy, and he works hard on the ice. It took him a little time like it would for anyone to get used to the style we play. He's adjusted to it well. His line did very well for us last weekend in the first week of playoffs.

“We brought him in to contribute come playoff time, and he's really done that. He's fit in with the guys really well. He brings some veteran leadership having played juniors for a couple of years, so he's been through the wringer a little bit.”

Kepple had six games in the regular season to get acclimated to playing for the Senators before the playoffs. The first thing he noticed upon arriving in Binghamton was that it's a much larger city than Jamestown (N.Y.), where Southern Tier is located.

He admitted it was strange walking into a new environment, but found it to be a smooth transition once he adjusted to his surroundings.

“It was kind of different because I walked into the locker room and you see all of these guys who have inside jokes and that have been together for a while. Then I'm walking in and I don't know anybody,” Kepple said. “I just came from a team where I knew everybody's whole life story pretty much because we had been best friends for the last two years. It was a little awkward at first, but they're a good group of guys and they welcomed me with open arms. I'm happy for it.”

Kepple has one year of junior eligibility remaining, but he's leaning toward going to school at Slippery Rock in the fall with some of his teammates from Southern Tier and playing for The Rock's ACHA Division I club team.

For now, though, Kepple has his sights set on finishing off a whirlwind month with a chance to play for a title.

“It's something you don't expect, especially being from a team like Southern Tier,” Kepple said. “I always dreamt about going to playoffs, but I never imagined going this far into playoffs. Now that it's right in front of me I'm taken aback a little bit. It'd be a dream come true to be the best out of 48 teams in our league.”

