Dorseyville MS student Castracani competes at Can-Am U14
Updated 13 hours ago
Nico Castracani, an eighth-grader at Dorseyville Middle School, headed north over the weekend.
Based on his performance in the U14 USSA Alpine Ski Racing Eastern Championships last month in Sunday River, Maine, he qualified to represent the U.S. at Championship Can-Am U14 in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.
Only the top 35 U14 male ski racers from the Rocky Mountain, Central and Eastern USSA regions qualified.
Castracani's performances in slalom (12th place) and Super G (17th place) against skiers from Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire earned him the trip to Quebec.
Castracani also plays high level ice hockey for two area teams — the Steel City Ice Renegades and Central Catholic Middle School. He also is on the Dorseyville Middle School cross country team and runs the mile for the DMS track team.
Castracani competed in the Super G, slalom, giant slalom and skills quest.
Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.