Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Dorseyville MS student Castracani competes at Can-Am U14

Marty Stewart | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
Submitted
Dorseyville Middle School student Nino Castracani represented the United States at “Championship Can-Am U14” in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.
Submitted
Dorseyville Middle School student Nino Castracani

Updated 1 hour ago

Nico Castracani, an eighth-grader at Dorseyville Middle School, headed north over the weekend.

Based on his performance in the U14 USSA Alpine Ski Racing Eastern Championships last month in Sunday River, Maine, he qualified to represent the U.S. at Championship Can-Am U14 in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

Only the top 35 U14 male ski racers from the Rocky Mountain, Central and Eastern USSA regions qualified.

Castracani's performances in slalom (12th place) and Super G (17th place) against skiers from Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire earned him the trip to Quebec.

Castracani also plays high level ice hockey for two area teams — the Steel City Ice Renegades and Central Catholic Middle School. He also is on the Dorseyville Middle School cross country team and runs the mile for the DMS track team.

Castracani competed in the Super G, slalom, giant slalom and skills quest.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.