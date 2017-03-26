Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other Local

High school scores and schedules: March 26, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 10:24 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

High schools

Baseball

Sunday's result

Disney tournament

Shipley School 9, Shady Side Academy 8 (8 inn.)

Connellsville 10, Eastlake North 0

Monday's schedule

Disney tournament

Shady Side Academy vs. William Penn Charter, 12:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Ambridge at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.; Avonworth at Springdale, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Washington, 4 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; Burrell at Freeport, 4 p.m.; California at Waynesburg, 4:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Anthony Wayne, Myrtle Beach, noon; Carmichaels at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Gateway at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Mars at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Union at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Valley at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin vs. Highlands, Vero Beach, Fla., 10 a.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.; Purchase Line at United, 4:30 p.m.

Diving

PIAA championships

At Bucknell

Class AA

Sunday's results

Boys

1. Jake Hendrick, Hershey, 485.25; 2. Bryce Hoch, North Penn, 481.20; 3. Jonah Cagley, Fox Chapel, 478.75; 4. Sam Henninger, Abbington, 467.75; 5. Nick Cover, Chambersburg, 465.35

Final team standings: 1. North Allegheny, 271; 2. La Salle College, 184; 3. North Penn, 167; 4. State College, 156.5; 5. Conestoga, 135

Girls

1. Paige Burrell, North Penn, 473.45; 2. Taylor Hockenberry, Mars, 468.20; 3. Megahn Wenzel, North Penn, 430.0; 4. Adrienne White, Hampton, 426.50; 5. Caroline Turner, Phoenixville, 424.20

Final team standings: 1. Avon Grove, 228.5; 2. North Penn, 183; 3. Upper Dublin, 176.5; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 140; 5. Conestoga, 132

Rugby

Girls

Sunday's results

Kiski Valley 76, North Pitt United 5

Moon 113, Chambersburg 12

Softball

Sunday's results

Disney tournament

Willoughby South, Ohio 6, Yough 0

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach

West Greene 8, Northeast Bradford 2

Monday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Armstrong at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Avonworth at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Beaver at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at McGuffey, 4:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Connellsville at Hempfield, 4 p.m.; East Allegheny at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Springdale, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4:15 p.m.; Northgate at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Union at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Valley at Highlands, 3:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at California, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.; Purchase Line at United, 4:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

