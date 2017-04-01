B.J. Flenory set to follow father into A-K Valley Hall of Fame

For B.J. Flenory, growing up in the Alle-Kiski Valley provided lessons about how hard work can create success that he still carries with him today.

Perhaps the best example was his father, B.B. Flenory, a former Parade All-American basketball player at Valley who went on to have a standout career at Duquesne. In B.J.'s childhood, people around New Kensington told him stories about his B.B., so when B.J's gave him advice, it always stuck in his mind.

“He always told me that he had worked really hard to get everything he had got,” Flenory said. “I knew if I wanted to be recognized one day for my abilities and fulfill all of those dreams that you have as a kid, I had to work really hard.”

After forging a successful career of his own in which he became an all-conference football player at Valley, an All-American defensive back at New Hampshire and then created a nationally successful business for seven-on-seven summer football camps, Flenory will join his father as an A-K Valley Hall of Famer.

Flenory, a 2001 Valley grad, will be one of eight inductees at the 48th annual Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame ceremony May 20 at the Quality Inn in New Kensington.

“To have people recognize the things you've done on the field and to have my dad in there as well, it's a special feeling. It's certainly humbling,” Flenory said. “Growing up in the Alle-Kiski Valley was awesome because everybody in the community fights and works hard for everything they have. It's blue-collar, and it's gritty. You had to be hard-nosed at life to be successful.”

Flenory, 34, was an all-conference defensive back and running back his senior year, when the Vikings won the Allegheny Conference.

One of the best moments for Flenory was beating Highlands on the road in “The Battle for the Bridge.” He had two touchdowns and an interception in the game. Coming into his senior year, Flenory recalled the Vikings weren't highly touted and weren't expected to beat Highlands, which made the win even more satisfying.

“We had lost a good group of seniors from the year before, but we had a good group coming back with Donny Booker, myself, Craig Duncan and others,” Flenory said. “We hadn't beat Highlands my sophomore and junior years. The (Highlands) game was a good lesson for me, and it stood out because we needed that win. It was a team effort, and we were able to come out with it. Those were the good old days.”

Valley went on to win a first-round playoff game over Blackhawk, 27-23, before losing 24-10 to Thomas Jefferson in the quarterfinals. Flenory also had a good high school basketball career and was MVP of the A-K Valley Tip-Off Tournament his senior year.

At New Hampshire, Flenory helped turn around a losing program and got to play for former Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly, who was an assistant with the Wildcats at the time. New Hampshire made the NCAA playoffs Flenory's senior year for the first time in a decade. Since then, the school has made the postseason every year.

The Wildcats beat Division I Rutgers during Flenory's senior year, a game in which he had a pair of sacks.

“When I first got to New Hampshire we weren't really that good, but we always put up a lot of points,” Flenory said. “As we got older, I like to think our class came in and changed the culture. By the time we left, we were No. 1 in the country.”

After college, Flenory had a workout in the Canadian Football League, but after nothing materialized, he decided to focus on starting a career running football camps. His first job was with the New Jersey Elite AAU basketball team running camps. The AAU basketball circuit helped shape Flenory's idea of seven-on-seven football camps for high school kids in the summer.

Flenory's goal was to give high schoolers another outlet to showcase their talents, which stemmed from running a bad 40-yard dash time during his recruiting process at Pitt's football camp. In 2006, he founded Pylon 7-on-7 football camps, which have gained national attention.

More than 170 players who have played in the NFL have attended Pylon 7-on-7 camps, including Marcus Mariota and Odell Beckham Jr., plus more than 1,600 NCAA Division I football players.

“I knew I wanted to do something with football, but I had a bad experience running 40s, so I wanted to change how high school football players were being evaluated,” Flenory said. “I took what I learned running basketball camps and said I'm going to the same for football with a seven-on-seven type camp. We had a camp in New Jersey and tried it out. From that point forward we knew we had something that was going to be successful and was going to revolutionize how football players are evaluated in terms of offseason camps.”

Flenory resides in Dallas with his wife Ashley, son Baron III and daughter Quinn.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.