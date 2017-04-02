Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel grads shine at NCAA meet

Staff Report | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
Fox Chapel graduates, from left, Noah Cagley, Sia Beasley and Scott Sterrett all competed at the NCAA championships.

Three Fox Chapel graduates competed at the NCAA Division III swimming championships March 18 in Shenandoah, Texas.

Noah Cagley, a 2015 FC grad who swims for Tufts University, was a part of the 800 freestyle relay team that finished eighth. The 200 and 800 free relay teams set school records and earned All American honors. The Tufts men's team finished in 10th place, which was their best showing since the 2005-06 season.

Sia Beasley, who graduated from FC in 2014 and attends Emory University, finished 11th in the 100 backstroke and 15th in the 200 backstroke. The Emory women won the championship.

Scott Sterrett, a 2013 FC graduate swimming for Johns Hopkins University, was on the 400 medley relay team that finished eighth. The men's team finished fourth overall.

