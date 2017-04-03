Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Skating for Little Hearts again a success

Karen Kadilak | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Alex Thomas poses with former Penguins player Tyler Kennedy during a fundraiser for the Heart Institute of Children's Hospital on March 25, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Submitted
North Huntingdon resident Alex Thomas

Updated 4 hours ago

A North Huntingdon woman for the third straight year helped put together an open-skating event that raised thousands of dollars for heart patients at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC in Lawrenceville.

Rosemary Thomas, 43, came up with Skating for Little Hearts as a community service project for the Penguins Elite youth hockey team, of which her son is a member.

Thomas expects more than $35,000 to be raised from this year's event, which was March 25 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Proceeds will go to the Heart Institute at Children's.

By pledging at least $75, people could skate and bring three non-skating friends. There was a 50/50 raffle, as well as a silent auction that included autographed Penguins jerseys and an afternoon outdoors with former Penguins center Tyler Kennedy.

About 125 people participated.

Heart Institute Auxiliary member Karen Pesich worked with Thomas on the event.

“Rose is a dear friend of mine,” said Pesich of Mt. Lebanon. “She approached me in 2015 asking if there was a way her son Alexander's hockey team could contribute.

“Rose and I organized the first Skating for Little Hearts event, and we have seen (it) grow quickly in attendance and in the amount of money raised.”

Alexander Thomas, 11, said he is proud of his mother and enjoys skating for a good cause.

Kennedy, an honorary co-chairman, said it is awesome what the charity means to a lot of kids. He said it was cool to watch mascots from various organizations join in.

Amy Rayman, associate director of corporate and community giving with the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, said the event is unique.

“It's an ice skating event and has some celebrity appeal,” she said. “While there are lots of walks or galas or cocktail parties that serve as fundraisers, (this) event is fun and different in its execution.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.