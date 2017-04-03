Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Greensburg YMCA take 2nd at state championships

Karen Kadilak | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Patton Graziano, an 11-year-old Penn Township boy, was among top performers for the Greensburg YMCA swim team in the YMCA state championship meet March 24-26 at Penn State.
Submitted
Elizabeth Forward's Kaden Faychak

An 11-year-old Penn Township boy was among top performers for the Greensburg YMCA swim team in the YMCA state championship meet March 24-26 at Penn State.

Patton Graziano earned a gold medal in the boys 10-and-under 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 7.35 seconds) and led off the 200 medley relay (2:13.58) that won. Kaden Faychak, George Horey and Luke Mayo were part of the foursome.

“I was really happy with all of my swims,” said Graziano, a fifth-grader in the Penn-Trafford School District. “I dropped time in all of my events and was happy with how I placed.”

Graziano was second in the 50 freestyle (27.13) and 50 backstroke (30.91). The winner, who was from the Ridley Area YMCA of Eastern Delaware County, set meet records in both events.

Faychak, a fifth-grader in the Elizabeth Forward School District, broke a meet record in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.37) and also was first in the 50 breaststroke (34.59).

He also picked up a medal in the 50 butterfly, in which he was fifth (31.37).

The Stingrays had 116 points to Ridley's 144 and placed second among the 36 Cadets boys teams that scored. They qualified at the West District meet earlier in the month at Penn State.

“The four boys swam extremely well,” said Stingrays assistant coach Kim Graziano, Patton's mother. “They all swam personal-best times and really performed better than we could have ever asked for.”

Patton Graziano looks forward to competing in the 11-12 age group next season.

“My mom says that I need to work on my starts, so I guess that is what I will try to make better this summer,” he said.

Mikayla Bisignani placed ninth in the girls 15-and-over 50 freestyle (24.82) and Nicholas Graziano 12th in the boys 15-and-over 200 butterfly (2:09.25).

Reegan Brown was sixth in the girls 11-12 200 individual medley (2:23.55), 10th in the 100 freestyle (58.30) and 11th in the 50 backstroke (30.68). Abigail Sharp came in 12th in the girls 11-12 50 freestyle (26.99).

Overall, the Stingrays finished 26th of 43 teams.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

