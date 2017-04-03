Franklin Regional to host annual bodybuilding competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Regional High School auditorium is going au natural this Saturday.

More than 40 athletes from Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania will gather to show off their physiques as the 28th annual Organization of Competitive Bodybuilders Pittsburgh Natural Championships will crown eight drug-free champions in the sport of bodybuilding.

“Back in the day, there was nobody doing natural (bodybuilding) and really, if you did bodybuilding back then, a lot of people took steroids,” said Dean Tortorice, describing what motivated him to organize drug-free competitions. “Contestants entered shows and complained about people using steroids and winning.

“They've learned to accept it. They just want to compete against someone at the same level (and) … be treated fairly, and if they lose, they don't care.”

Bodybuilders will have the option to compete and be judged in eight categories: Teenage Men's Bodybuilding, Men's Bodybuilding Novice, Men's Bodybuilding Open Division, Masters Men's bodybuilding (40 and over), Women's Bikini, Women's Figure, Women's Master Figure (40 and over) and Men's Physique Novice.

But before they can strut across the stage to their favorite tunes and strike poses before the audience, each athlete must go through a stringent process that determines if they are drug-free.

The first part of the screening process requires all competitors to submit to a polygraph test before the competition. Afterward, all placewinners must complete a urinalysis test before they receive the bronze-finished Niels Anderson sculptured trophy.

“If you know you did something, (the polygraph test) will show it,” Tortorice said. “I've seen it work year in and year out. It's the best thing we have, and the urinalysis test for the winners with the results coming back in a few days. Only twice has a winner been dethroned (due to urinalysis).”

The top-five finishers in each category will take home a trophy once the test results are final.

“They are the best looking sculptured trophies in the country,” Tortorice said.

Delmont's Braxton Magwood won the 2016 Teenage Men's Division and nearly walked away as the Men's Open Division champion.

“(Magwood's) built better than any 35-year-old man,” Tortice said about Magwood.

Started in 1989 to provide a fair, even and competitive environment for natural athletes, Tortorice's main goal was to keep youths away from the harmful drugs that plagued the spot for years. His first competition was held at Gateway High School. Prior to the Pittsburgh Natural Championships, Tortorice started the Natural Westmoreland County show which ran from 1985-93.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.