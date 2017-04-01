Steel City Selects giving girls chance to play hockey

Sara Gargasz once was a figure skater, but after watching her brother participate in a youth hockey program, she asked her dad if she could try the sport, and she got permission.

When a team Katie Hill's older brother Jonathan played for needed a goalie, she got equipment and became part of the team.

Mira Rolin wanted to play football but felt she was too short. So she tried dek hockey and eventually made her way to the ice.

The path to hockey was different for all three of them, but they all led to the same place: Steel City Selects, a Pittsburgh-based girls hockey program.

As members of the Steel City Selects 19-and-under team, they hope to bring home the program's first national championship.

For the second consecutive year, Steel City Selects is sending three teams — 19U, 16U and 14U — to the USA Hockey Girls Tier II National Championship from April 6-10 in Troy, Mich.

Twelve teams in each age group participate at nationals.

All of the girls on the three Steel City Selects teams are from Western Pennsylvania.

Hill is a Freeport grad and a freshman at Butler County Community College. Rolin is a junior at Latrobe, and Gargasz is a junior at Seneca Valley. They have been to nationals before and placed third two years ago. With experience in their corner, they are hoping for more.

“We all work pretty well as a team, and each time we go back to nationals, we are a little bit more mature,” Hill said. “All of us are real excited to make a name for Steel City again at nationals.”

Gargasz and Rolin have been on a line with Jayda Mears all season, and it has produced results. Gargasz has a team-high 48 goals. Mears has 27 goals and 20 assists, and Rolin has 10 goals and 21 assists.

The trio started playing together in the summer during minicamp and quickly built chemistry, which is what they credit for the gaudy numbers.

“I have an amazing line I play with, and we work for every goal as a team,” Gargasz said. “Yeah, it shows that I have a lot of goals, but my linemates have a lot of assists, and the assists are just as important.”

Rolin said, “All of us work so well together. We personally know each other so well. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses, which makes working with each other so much easier. It works out so nicely. We motivate each other, and we know exactly where each other is going to be.”

Hill sports strong numbers in goal with 10 shutouts, including a pair at the Mid-Am District Championships on March 18-19 in Cleveland, which the 19U team won to clinch its spot at nationals. She has a 1.98 goals- against average and .929 save percentage.

Steel City Selects president Eileen Granata said interest in girls hockey continues to increase, and there are plans to add a 12U team next year.

“There are more opportunities out there for girls now,” Granata said. “From a collegiate standpoint, the NCAA and the colleges have added a good 20 to 30 teams in the U.S. for girls hockey, and with the NWHL making its debut last year and having the All-Star game in (Cranberry) this year, even more girls are getting interested in hockey.”

When Hill and Gargasz started playing, there were not many girls youth teams. Both are excited to see the upward trend for the sport.

“It's exciting to have the girls hockey community growing,” Hill said. “When I was just starting out, there weren't really any 16U or 14U teams. So I was playing on a 19U team when I was 9. I grew up playing on several boys teams just to play on a team because there really wasn't any girls teams around. It's cool to see all the girls coming up and now there are 12U, 14U, 16U and 19U teams.”

Steel City Selects' 16U team clinched its spot at nationals with a 9-0 win over the Cincinnati Lady Sabrehawks and a 3-0 win over the Gilmour Gladiators. Goalie Madison Barker, who played for Indiana in the PIHL Class A finals, had the shutout against Gilmour and shared the shutout against Cincinnati with Lindsey Scott, an Adams Township native.

Several players on the 16U girls experienced nationals last year as part of the 14U team and are looking forward to another opportunity.

“It was a lot of fun. There were a lot of good hockey players there from around the nation,” said 16U defenseman Amara Marrese, a freshman at South Fayette. “We got to meet some new teams and got to make new friends from different places. The thing I'm most excited for this year is the competition. I'm looking forward to playing some harder teams and trying to win something big.”

Marrese, 13, said the team looks up to Olivia Cindrich, who played for Carrick, which reached the PIHL Division II finals this season.

“Our coach really didn't assign a captain. But as a team, we look at Olivia as our captain,” Marrese said. “She takes responsibility and makes sure we do the right things and playing well as a team. She might not have a ‘C' on her jersey, but I like to think of her as a captain.”

The 14U team is made up of all first-year players in the program. They received an automatic bid as the only team out of the Mid-Am District but have played top teams in various tournaments, including the Nova Ice Dogs, its first opponent at nationals.

“It's a really great opportunity for us,” said 14 U captain Kylie Vetere, an 8th grader from Bethel Park. “I hope we can win a couple of games, and I can bond with the girls some more.”

Vetere, 14, is a center, and her line consists of Naomi Caparelli, a Pittsburgh native, and Isabelle White of Seven Fields. Vetere has been playing hockey for three years and sometimes gets a surprised reaction from friends at school when she tells them what sport she plays.

“Most of the time they're like ‘You? You play hockey?' Because I'm wearing a dress at school,” Vetere said. “It's just one transition from a classic lady to an aggressive hockey player.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.