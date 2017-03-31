Bethel Park grad Cook throws 1st perfect game in John Carroll history

During the John Carroll softball team's game against Hiram on Wednesday, freshman pitcher Jenn Patterson was charged with keeping the chart on starter Jessica Cook. In the fifth, Patterson did a little math as she looked across each inning.

“She kept counting, ‘1-2-3, 1-2-3,' ” Blue Streaks coach Nicole Loudin said, “and every time she counted, her eyes got bigger and bigger.”

Fifteen Hiram batters to the plate. Fifteen retired.

Cook, a sophomore and graduate of Bethel Park, and catcher Nikki Geringer knew they had a no-hitter going. They were unaware they were on the verge of perfection and program history.

In the sixth, Cook recorded a strikeout — one of only two she had for the game — a fly out and a ground out on a bunt attempt. The first two Hiram batters in the seventh flew out, then, perhaps fittingly, Cook got the 21st and final out on a come-backer.

That put the finishing touches on the first seven-inning perfect game in John Carroll softball history, a 7-0 victory the Blue Streaks led just 1-0 before scoring six in the top of the seventh. After the game, Cook was presented with the game ball and the lineup cards for both teams.

Cook got a big lift from shortstop Lindsay McKnight (Peters Township), who was perfect in seven fielding chances. Her outfielders ran down two fly balls at the warning track.

“The last inning I was very nervous,” Cook said. “I just continued to have faith in the calls that my catcher was giving me. I just tried to throw nothing over the plate. I just tried to get ground balls or make them swing at pitches they didn't want.

“Wednesday was an overall great day. Everyone was on.”

The perfect game was the latest step in Cook's progression. Heading into the weekend, she was 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA. As a freshman, she was 3-5 with a 5.30 ERA.

Several factors have helped her to improve. She said she focused more on conditioning in the offseason and came into this season in better shape. She developed more confidence in herself and her defense, finally convincing herself she didn't need to do it all.

Loudin helped by making a slight change in Cook's delivery.

“It wasn't anything crazy,” Loudin said. “Just being a little more efficient with her body. She's all arms and legs and has the ability to create a lot of snap with those long appendages.”

Loudin also assigned each of her six pitchers a specific catcher. That way, she said, the catchers don't have to learn the nuances of every pitcher on the staff.

“Last year, I was throwing to three different catchers throughout the season,” said Cook, who threw a no-hitter in travel ball but none at Bethel Park. “They all call a little bit of a different game, but with being assigned to (Geringer), we were able to know each other more in and out. We were on the same page the whole (perfect) game with the pitch calls.”

Loudin said Cook likely never will be a dominant strikeout pitcher — she had 19 in 38 1⁄ 3 innings last year and has 11 in 18 innings this season — but her ability to pitch away from solid contact and her growing confidence will make her successful.

The coach even went so far as to say she expects Cook to be one of the top pitchers in the Ohio Athletic Conference before she is through.

Her historic performance might be an indication of that.

“It felt really special, but especially since I didn't know it was a perfect game,” Cook said. “I was really surprised. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.