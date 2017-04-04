Lower Burrell's Honey Badger gets 3-fight deal

The wait is finally over for Dominic “The Honey Badger” Mazzotta.

After headlining the Pittsburgh mixed martial arts circuit for the last three years, the Lower Burrell native received a call to the big leagues in the form of Bellator MMA. He will make his Bellator MMA debut April 21 in a featherweight (145 pounds) bout against A.J. “Mercenary” McKee on April 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The fights will be broadcast starting at 9 p.m. on Spike TV.

“It feels like Christmas,” Mazzotta said. “(Monday) is when it hit me the hardest because I knew for the last two weeks. I've had a five-week camp. It wasn't until (Monday) when they announced it. It kicked in where I thought all the hard work is finally going to pay off. Finally, I've been doing this for a reason.”

His contract with Bellator MMA is for three fights.

Mazzotta (11-1) is riding an eight-fight winning streak that includes winning the Pinnacle Fighting Championship bantamweight (135 pounds) and featherweight titles.

McKee (7-0), an experienced wrestler, made his professional debut in Bellator with four straight first-round finishes. His last two fights were unanimous decision victories. Two of his seven wins have come by submission. With two knockouts and one technical knockout also on his resume, McKee isn't to be taken lightly when on his feet.

Despite the highlights, “The Honey Badger” isn't intimidated.

“He hand-picked his opponent every fight he's had in Bellator,” he said. “They're trying to push this guy. He's been on the main stage for a long time. He doesn't have the amateur record I got. He doesn't have the pro pedigree I have. He hasn't fought the guys I've fought. He has no idea what's about to happen. It's going to be a grown man fighting a little boy.”

Issac Greeley, who's trained Mazzotta in wrestling at the Mat Factory in Lower Burrell, has been in Mazzotta's corner since he began MMA. On April 21, it will be no different.

“I'm very excited,” Greeley said. “It's what he's been working for all these years. We were waiting, and they gave him a great offer. I'm very proud of him. It's not easy. People don't get to see the behind-the-scenes stuff. You have to be completely dedicated and believe in yourself.”

Everything is amped up, according to Mazzotta.

“I'm taking it to the next level,” he said. “I'm going to continue to step my game up. I've always been training for the next level. You work so hard to get to this point, and then you get to this point and you have to work even harder. The minute you take your foot off the gas, you're getting passed up.”

