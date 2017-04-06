Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Nee, Pens Elite aiming to defend national title on home ice

Jerin Steele | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
Submitted
New Kensington native David Nee is a defenseman for the Pens Elite 18U hockey team, which will play for the USA Hockey Tier I 18U and 16U National Championships from Thursday, April 6, 2017, through Monday, April 10, 2017.

Updated 3 hours ago

David Nee used one word multiple times to describe his journey in hockey over the last year.

“Crazy,” Nee said. “It's just crazy to think about.”

It's been crazy in a good way.

Nee, a New Kensington native, went from playing in Philadelphia to transferring to Pittsburgh to play for Pens Elite 18U and winning a USA Hockey National Championship over the last 12 months.

With Nee entering his final chapter with Pens Elite 18U, he hopes to help the team defend its national championship on its home rink.

Pens Elite is hosting the USA Hockey Tier I 18U and 16U National Championships, which began Thursday and run through Monday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. A handful of games also will be played at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island.

“It's definitely nice because all of my family can finally come and see me play,” Nee said. “I think a good bit of them are going to be coming to this. It's going to be something special.”

Nee, 18, will age out of Midget-AAA hockey after this season, and he plans to move on to junior hockey next year once he graduates from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School this spring.

After having to fly across the country to San Jose, Calif., for nationals last year, a short drive to the rink this week is welcomed for Nee and his teammates.

If Pens Elite 18U (38-13-7) is going to defend its title, it'll have to navigate the best Midget-AAA teams in the country. Pens Elite 18U is the No. 11 seed in the 16-team tournament and is in a round-robin pool with the No. 3 Oakland (Mich.) Jr. Grizzlies, No. 6 Mid-Fairfield (Conn.) Chiefs, and No. 14 Colorado Thunderbirds. Pens Elite lost 4-2 to Oakland on Thursday.

Pens Elite 18U, which was a No. 9 seed when it won last year, defeated Oakland, 4-2, at RMU Island Sports Center in September and lost 4-2 to Colorado in October in Windsor, Ontario. The winners of each of the four round-robin brackets advance to the semifinals.

“We just have to be disciplined and work together as a team,” Nee said. “We all have to work and give 100 percent every time we're on the ice. With that we can't be taking any stupid penalties, and if we follow the system right I think we can come out with a win every game.”

Some of the other top teams this week include No. 1 Shattuck-St Mary's (Minn.), No. 2 North Jersey Avalanche and No. 7 Culver Academy (Ind.). Hundreds of NHL alumni have played in the USA Hockey National Championships, including Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

Nee has been productive as a defenseman with three goals and 22 assists and is a plus-25 in 58 games this season. He often straddles the line between knowing when to push the issue offensively and being ready to neutralize the opposition's attack.

“I'm trying to be an offensive defenseman, but at the same time not getting out of line,” Nee said. “You still have to protect the defensive zone first.”

Nee sees the chance to play at home as a great opportunity to close out the final act of his Pens Elite 18U career. He plans to take in every moment he can and enjoy the ride with his teammates.

“I'm just going to go in and give it all I have,” Nee said. “I'm going to try to have fun with it and represent my organization the best that I can.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.