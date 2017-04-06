Nee, Pens Elite aiming to defend national title on home ice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David Nee used one word multiple times to describe his journey in hockey over the last year.

“Crazy,” Nee said. “It's just crazy to think about.”

It's been crazy in a good way.

Nee, a New Kensington native, went from playing in Philadelphia to transferring to Pittsburgh to play for Pens Elite 18U and winning a USA Hockey National Championship over the last 12 months.

With Nee entering his final chapter with Pens Elite 18U, he hopes to help the team defend its national championship on its home rink.

Pens Elite is hosting the USA Hockey Tier I 18U and 16U National Championships, which began Thursday and run through Monday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. A handful of games also will be played at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island.

“It's definitely nice because all of my family can finally come and see me play,” Nee said. “I think a good bit of them are going to be coming to this. It's going to be something special.”

Nee, 18, will age out of Midget-AAA hockey after this season, and he plans to move on to junior hockey next year once he graduates from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School this spring.

After having to fly across the country to San Jose, Calif., for nationals last year, a short drive to the rink this week is welcomed for Nee and his teammates.

If Pens Elite 18U (38-13-7) is going to defend its title, it'll have to navigate the best Midget-AAA teams in the country. Pens Elite 18U is the No. 11 seed in the 16-team tournament and is in a round-robin pool with the No. 3 Oakland (Mich.) Jr. Grizzlies, No. 6 Mid-Fairfield (Conn.) Chiefs, and No. 14 Colorado Thunderbirds. Pens Elite lost 4-2 to Oakland on Thursday.

Pens Elite 18U, which was a No. 9 seed when it won last year, defeated Oakland, 4-2, at RMU Island Sports Center in September and lost 4-2 to Colorado in October in Windsor, Ontario. The winners of each of the four round-robin brackets advance to the semifinals.

“We just have to be disciplined and work together as a team,” Nee said. “We all have to work and give 100 percent every time we're on the ice. With that we can't be taking any stupid penalties, and if we follow the system right I think we can come out with a win every game.”

Some of the other top teams this week include No. 1 Shattuck-St Mary's (Minn.), No. 2 North Jersey Avalanche and No. 7 Culver Academy (Ind.). Hundreds of NHL alumni have played in the USA Hockey National Championships, including Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

Nee has been productive as a defenseman with three goals and 22 assists and is a plus-25 in 58 games this season. He often straddles the line between knowing when to push the issue offensively and being ready to neutralize the opposition's attack.

“I'm trying to be an offensive defenseman, but at the same time not getting out of line,” Nee said. “You still have to protect the defensive zone first.”

Nee sees the chance to play at home as a great opportunity to close out the final act of his Pens Elite 18U career. He plans to take in every moment he can and enjoy the ride with his teammates.

“I'm just going to go in and give it all I have,” Nee said. “I'm going to try to have fun with it and represent my organization the best that I can.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.