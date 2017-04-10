Bablak makes quick adjustment at Rice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley graduate Hannah Bablak has struggled in a new climate, but found the indoors just fine as a freshman on the Rice University women's track team.

Bablak, 18, of Bell Acres placed fifth in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 16.56 seconds) and was in the winning distance medley relay (11.34.73) in the Conference USA indoor championship meet.

She made all-conference in the relay and helped the Owls to second place of 13 teams overall. The Owls had 110 points, only three behind first-place UTEP.

“I was redshirted (in) cross country, so I was ecstatic when coach (Jim) Bevan said he wanted me to race in uniform at conference,” said Bablak, the WPIAL Class AA girls record-holder and 2016 PIAA champion in the 800. “I had been having a lot of trouble adjusting to running in Houston (where Rice is located) because of my exercise-induced asthma and the difference in air quality from home, but I started to find my groove again in time for conference.”

Bevan was impressed by Bablak's showing in the 800, in which she was seeded 15th. She had a season-best time of 2:15.38 in the preliminaries.

“She beat some good runners,” Bevan said. “(She) came flying.”

“It was only my fourth indoor meet ever,” Bablak said. “I have really enjoyed getting to figure out a different way of running on the 200 (meter) track.”

Bablak, who is 5-foot-9, was in distance medley for the first time.

“The relay was a great experience because of my teammates,” said Bablak, who competed with a sophomore, junior and senior. “I look up to all of the girls I ran with and was honored to be part of such a successful team.

“I really like the event because each leg is a different distance, which showcased our strengths.”

Bablak has modest expectations outdoors.

“I am just hoping to stay (healthy),” she said. “I don't have any specific goals regarding times and places.

“(I want) just to feel strong and good about racing.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.