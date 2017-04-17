Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford grad Rector making her mark at Mount Union

William Whalen | Monday, April 17, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Mount Union athletics
Penn-Trafford grad Morgan Rector is a senior golfer at Mount Union.
Mount Union athletics
Penn-Trafford grad Morgan Rector is a senior golfer at Mount Union.

Updated 1 hour ago

Coming off her school's first WPIAL Class AAA girls golf championship as a senior, Penn-Trafford grad and Mount Union standout golfer Morgan Rector quickly realized one thing as her time as a high school athlete came to a close — she wasn't ready to give up golfing just yet.

“After going to states, it hit me that (golf) was something that I wanted to keep doing,” said Rector, a senior majoring in biology.

In her final spring competing as a Purple Raider, Rector's passion and persistence for the sport earned her Ohio Athletic Conference Women's Golfer of the Week honors after finishing first by shooting back-to-back 79's at the Mount Union Spring Invitational in early April.

“Her ability to score is due in large part to her much improved putting,” coach Matt Sindlinger said. “She has worked tireless hours on her putting stroke, and she is seeing the fruits of her labor pay off.

“Her improved putting has led to her winning two tournaments this season. She swept both the Mount Union fall and spring invitationals.”

Rector, whose drive averages between 230-240 yards, has always struggled with her short game. Part of Rector's development as a collegiate golfer is playing smarter shots. Instead of lining up and taking a shot at the green from the rough, she's settled on simply punching the ball back onto the fairway and moving forward. It was a mindset the former Warriors basketball standout had a hard time adapting to.

“It was a mental barrier,” Rector said. “I'm typically a very impatient person, but you unfortunately have to be patient on the golf course and you have to calm down. Mentally (college golf) is a lot more challenging. It's a good challenge, and it's difficult to get used to at first.”

Rector arrived at the Alliance, Ohio campus confident and headstrong. It's been a long-standing Purple Raider tradition that freshmen don't start the first tournament of the season until Rector got the nod.

“I wasn't originally supposed to start my first tourney my freshman season and my coach said, ‘You have to play. Just play the way you know how to play,' ” Rector said.

Rector's career has been on an upward trajectory ever since. As a junior, she helped lead the Purple Raiders to the OAC title and a bid to play at the NCAA Division III championships at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston. Rector tied for 71st and as a team Mount Union finished 16th out of 21 schools.

Last year's performance at the three-day event was subpar by Rector's standards. She readily admits she didn't play and is hoping to get back this season to Bay Oaks Country Club. She finished with a three-day total of 250 on the par 72 course.

“I feel like I didn't play my best on that course, so I'm out for revenge on it,” Rector said.

As her college career winds down, Rector is looking forward to playing with her friends, family and business associates as she just accepted a job in medical sales.

“When (I'm) at the range, it feels really good when people turn their heads and say, ‘Why is she so far back? Does she know that those are the men's tees?,' ” Rector said. “I think golf is definitely a sport for a woman to prove people wrong in. I look forward to the day when I can start playing in outings and things like that.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

