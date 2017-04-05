Penguins Elite teams play host to USA Hockey National Championships

Some of the country's top youth hockey players are in the area this weekend as the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite organization plays host to the USA Hockey 16-Under and 18-Under Tier-I national championship tournaments.

Games start Thursday and will be played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry and at the RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island. Sixteen teams compete in pool play, which wraps up Saturday. The playoff rounds for both tournaments take place Sunday and the championship games are Monday morning in Cranberry.

“If you love hockey, you won't find better this weekend than right here. At the U16 and U18 levels, these teams have many of the kids you'll see in the future in college and in the pros. There's that kind of depth of talent,” Pens Elite U18 coach Kevin Quinn said. “This is a very special tournament. The opportunity to see these kids play is one you don't want to pass up. You'll see some talented players and some really well-coached teams.

“It's a luxury and certainly an honor to be a host team; you never know when you'll get to host another one. At the same token, we're not planning on just being participants.”

The Pens Elite 18U team looks to defend the national championship it won last year in San Jose. The Penguins (38-16-4) are ranked 14th in the myhockeyrankings.com poll.

“We were fortunate to go in as at-large bid last year. We wanted to take advantage of that. Hockey is frequently all about seizing your opportunities. We didn't want to just show up and be a participant,” Quinn said. “We got hot at the right time and did a lot of things well, and every player stepped up. I've been reminding these players that we have to be the same way this year. We can't be outworked, and we need to play three 20-minute periods hard each day.

“Our U16s have played some of their best hockey in the second half of the year. I think they have more confidence than they had earlier. If they look at what we did last year, it should give them even more confidence that they can do well also.”

There are several former NHL players among the coaching staffs of teams coming to Pittsburgh, including: former Penguins forward Chris Tamer, who is an assistant coach for Compuware's 16U team. Vinny Prospal is head coach of both Tampa teams; Gino Cavallini coaches the Chicago Mission 16U team; Craig Johnson coaches Anaheim's 16U team and David Wilkie coaches Omaha's 16U team.

Four other Penguins Elite teams will be competing in national tournaments across the country. The 14U and 16U girls teams will be playing in Detroit, while the 14U and 15U boys head to Scottsdale, Ariz.

